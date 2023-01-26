Bossip Video

La La Anthony is opening up about her thoughts on marriage, revealing that most of the married people she’s friends with are all miserable in their relationships.

Following Angela Yee’s departure from The Breakfast Club, the radio show continues to bring on different guest hosts to join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, discussing the latest topics in news and pop culture.

The most recent guest host to stop by the show was La La Anthony, who spoke all about relationships, infidelity and her thoughts on marriage following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony. While she’s been open about just how often celebrities cheat in the past, the actress clarified that she didn’t go into her relationship with the baller thinking he would be unfaithful.

“The people in the public eye go through stuff,” Anthony began. “It’s like this kinda idea of like, well, people don’t feel bad for them, or what did you expect, or what did you think.” She continued, “Especially even dealing with athletes. It’s kinda like, well, what did you think was gonna happen? Guess what? Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that that’s gonna happen. No, you don’t go into a marriage thinking that. If you thought that and believed that your connection with that person wasn’t something different, then you wouldn’t get married to them.”

