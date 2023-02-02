Bossip Video

Lauren London and Jonah Hill may play an unlikely pair in You People–but their real life connection is just as surprising as the one on-screen.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, London admits she was apprehensive when she was first approached about the film, wondering, “Why would these two people really like each other?”

“They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is,” she told the publication. “It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection.”