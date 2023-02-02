You People is streaming now on Netflix.
Lauren London and Jonah Hill may play an unlikely pair in You People–but their real life connection is just as surprising as the one on-screen.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, London admits she was apprehensive when she was first approached about the film, wondering, “Why would these two people really like each other?”
“They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is,” she told the publication. “It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection.”
When asked about the connection the pair has on-screen, London credited the characters having common interests, despite having backgrounds that weren’t so similar. In that same vein, the mother of two also admitted she was surprised she got along so well with Jonah Hill in real life.
“I’m a Black woman; he’s a white man,” she said, going on to talk about what ended up bringing them together. “We actually have a lot in common in our lives — some of our experiences and some of the ways we look at life and some of the ways we’ve taken life in. And also, growing up in LA, though we grew up in different areas… We’re both LA kids from the same era.”
As London previously told PEOPLE, London’s father is actually Jewish–which is a huge point of contention in the film. Still, she grew up with her mother, so that part of her heritage didn’t inform much of her life.
“My dad is Jewish, my mom is black,” London said to PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein. “I just grew up with my mother in my household. I didn’t grow up with my dad living with us. My parents divorced when I was really young. I was three, so my experience is of my mother’s experience, because I just grew up with a single black mom.”
“What felt personal was shooting in LA,” she continued. “And some of those areas that we shot in and some of the places that we shot in. I liked that they were Jewish ’cause it was also some stuff that I got to learn via being in the movie that I didn’t know.”
