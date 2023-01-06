Yo Gotti’s Prayer: Twitter Has Thoughts About Jonah Hill Pulling Lauren London In ‘You People’ Trailer

Are you here for Jonah and Lauren?

Social media is ablaze over the trailer for upcoming Netflix comedy You People where Jonah Hill attempts to win over potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long who aren’t crazy about him dating their daughter played by Lauren London.

Directed by Kenya Barris, the buzzy film centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) falling for each other in a, uh, unique twist that continues to raise eyebrows across the internet.

I suspend my sense of reality most times when I watch movies but Jonah Hill pulling Lauren London in an Uber? That’s just a bridge too far. You’re asking me for too much. https://t.co/iN2OiavdwN — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) January 6, 2023

You People also stars David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Yung Miami, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“We started talking about it in general, the Jewish and Black cultures often sometimes run into oppression Olympics and we loved the idea of that,” said Burris about the film’s concept in an interview with Complex.

I grew up in LA, he grew up in LA, and we’d have those conversations… so there were a lot of things that we wanted to talk about that we felt like would be interesting and hadn’t really been explored or would make it feel like it was of the time. We didn’t know how much of the time it would be at that moment, but we definitely wanted to talk about things that were in our heart.”

The polarizing media magnate also touched on Jonah and Lauren’s on-screen dynamic in the film that premieres exclusively on Netflix Jan. 27.

“They were amazing for us. And Lauren in particular was, I think she was the choice that we made to change the whole scope of the movie around and we were so happy that we got it.”

Do you think Jonah pulling Lauren is realistic? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their sweet swirlship in You People on the flip.