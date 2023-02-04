Bossip Video

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 reunion is filled drama, emotional reflections, laughs and of course fashion honey!

In the newly released trailer Andy sits down with down with the cast — OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as “friends of” the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake — for a three-part special.

During part one of #RHOP’s three-part reunion, viewers will see Gizelle being questioned about her young “Winter House” boo, Jason Cameron, who’s 16 years younger than the housewife. However, Gizelle isn’t the only one called out about her romantic life.

Ashley gets thrown in the fire next as Andy brings attention to her love life with Jason’s co-star, Luke Gulbranson. Shoutout to BravoCon for making this romance happen! The center of attention stays on Ashley as Andy gets in to the details of her ongoing divorce from her husband, Michael Darby.

Andy asks the one question fans are dying to know. What’s the status of the prenuptial agreement she renegotiated with Michael on an earlier season of RHOP. Ashley’s response, “it really just did not work out in my favor.” Yikes. She didn’t really go into exact details but cast mates Wendy and Gizelle appear horrified by Ashley’s updates, which seem to include her agreeing to not receive alimony from her millionaire ex.

“Dang, Ashley!” Wendy exclaims. “Why you sign that?!”

Take a look below.

When it’s time for Jacqueline to hit the couch she sure does have a lot to say and the receipts to back it up! Jacqueline comes straight for her former bestie, Mia, alleging she’s not a CEO like she claims and that her chiropractic franchise business is “in shambles.”

Mia’s husband, Gordon Thornton, jumps in the conversation and it wasn’t long before Andy starts throwing questions his way. He asked Mr. Thornton whether he’s ever had a sexual relationship with Jacqueline. His response, “there was never any penetration.” Messy messy!

Loyal fans of the show were also incorporated in the reunion and had the chance to ask a few questions of their own starting with Gizelle. One viewer pointed out Gizelle’s history of targeting the husbands of her co-stars — Michael Darby, Eddie Osefo, Ray Huger and, from this season, Chris Bassett — they feel as though year after year this has been her “storyline.”

Candiace seemed to be in agreement with this statement and said “you use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on,” Gizelle asks back, “How did I lie on Chris?”

To help refresh your memory, Candiace’s husband faced accusations of making Gizelle vaguely “uncomfortable” while taping last year’s reunion (by simply chatting with her one-on-one backstage), as well as claims he was flirting with other women, including Mia and Ashley’s friend, Deborah Williams, while filming season 7 according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chris has largely been exonerated from the latter allegations thanks to flashback footage discrediting Mia and Deborah’s accounts of their time with him, and he seems less concerned with those comments than with Gizelle’s story.

In the trailer viewers see Chris yelling “What did I do?” at Gizelle. “I’ve suffered through this for 10 months, losing clients, losing money, answering to my family!”

You’ll have to tune into the reunion to see Gizelle’s response. Andy of course doesn’t hold back and gets into more details about other relationships including Karen supposedly stepping out on Ray with a man known as “Blue Eyes,” Robyn’s partner, Juan, allegedly openly cheating and Mia and Wendy getting into it over Peter Thomas.

The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock. Catch up on the Bravo app. Part one of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs February 19, with Part 2 slated for Sunday, February 26, and Part 3 on the calendar for Sunday, March 5.