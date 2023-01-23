Bossip Video

Despite allegations that their union is “fake”, a #RHOP couple is officially husband and wife.

Robyn and Juan Dixon have married once again. The news comes via PEOPLE which reports The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, and the former NBA player/Coppin State Coach, 44 — who share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13 — have tied the knot for a second time.

The big moment will be revealed in the upcoming finale episode of RHOP’s seventh season. Reportedly viewers will see footage of the Dixons’ big day, “which was taped after the show wrapped and did not include Robyn’s fellow Potomac Housewives.”

Not only that but viewers will learn more about the wedding during The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

According to insiders, Robyn will open up more about the intimate nuptials at the reunion special, which was taped last Thursday.

Robyn also opened up this season about wanting a super intimate wedding that only included herself, Juan, and their two children. She also said that she wanted to wed in July immediately after her brother’s wedding in Jamaica. That apparently didn’t happen.

“I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding,” said Robyn. “I’m going to keep it super simple…. It’ll just the four of us. We’re not telling anyone. It’s literally just ceremony and that’s it. We don’t need no cake, no reception — nothing.”

Robyn and Jauan are high school sweethearts who first married in 2005 before divorcing in 2012—but continued to live together and share a bed. Juan re-proposed to Robyn during a holiday-themed wrap party for #RHOP season 5.

In 2020 Robyn told BOSSIP that she was excited to have “more meaningful” nuptials considering that their sons will be present.

“I am, I’m really excited. We were so young when we got married the first time,” she said noting that they were 26 when they initially tied the knot. “I think the second time around will be so more meaningful and it’ll be cool, my kids will be there.”

Congrats to Robyn and Juan on their nuptials!