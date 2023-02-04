Bossip Video

Rickey Smiley has released details on his son’s “standing ovation” service.

Rickey Smiley unfortunately loss his son Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to relay the news. He did not clarify how his son passed away.

I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.

The Rickey Smiley For Real star said that while his mother is shaken over Brandon’s death—having texted him just hours before he died—the tragedy hit his youngest son Malik the hardest.

“He got his own issues,” Rickey explained of the 21-year-old. “He’s fighting to stay alive because he’s dealing with a lot, dealing with depression and anxiety.”

A week has passed and Rickey Smiley has now released information for the celebration of his son’s life in which he calls it a “standing ovation” service. His Instagram post said the service will be at Faith Chapel in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday at noon. It will be followed by a burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

His son, Brandon Smiley worked as a comedian and actor, according to the The Rickey Smiley Show’s website and Rickey would often post clips of his son standup acts online.

In the days following the news of his son’s passing, Rickey has taken to social media to ask for prayers for himself, his son’s mother, his son’s daughter and his entire family.

A livestream of the service will be available for those who would like to pay their respects and cannot make it in person.