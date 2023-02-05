Bossip Video

Big Latto tatted 21 Savage’s name behind her ear “to let [him] know it’s real.”

The “Big Energy” rapper may have unintentionally made her alleged secret relationship public. A photo has been making its rounds of a stylist sectioning Latto’s hair that revealed a red inked tattoo of 21’s government name, Shéyaa behind her ear. The London born rapper’s full name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

Rumors have been circulating since 2020 that the two hip hop powerhouses were romantically linked but both parties denied the public’s suspicions. The following year the loc’d up rapper took to his Instagram and posted a photo of Latto sitting on a couch holding small dog with the caption, “No make-up”. 21 deleted the post shortly after.

Last Month, the “Rich Flex” rapper indirectly denied having a celebrity girlfriend as he participated in a discussion on the social networking app, Clubhouse. Latto has admitted that she was in a relationship with a man that “pays all her bills” but won’t reveal exactly who the mystery man is. She recently shared with ATL’s Hot 107.9 radio station why she made a vow of relationship secrecy.

She confessed, “This is gonna sound so cliche, but it’s the truth. Everything about my life is to be picked apart by social media”. “I gotta hear everybody’s two cents and opinions on something that don’t got nothing to do with them. I’m in a real relationship, not like PR stunts, so I just want to protect it. That’s all.”

The alleged couple are apparently making stealth moves as no photos have ever been captured of the two together accept when promoted their songs “Pull Up” and “Wheelie”.

In March 2022, Latto told Apple Music 1’s Nadeska how she and and the Slaughter Gang leader connected musically.

“[21 Savage] is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down.” She added, “I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day. I was probably 15, 16, or something like that.”

There were mixed reactions from the Twitterverse.

“I know Latto is so sad y’all seen that tattoo I would be sick to my fucking stomach”

One user was a big jealous to say the least.

“Ima bust that b***h latto upside her big ass cranium. Tf made her think to tattoo my man’s name on her??? Then of all places you put it behind yo crusty ass ear???? Crusty panty having a**”

Another user commended the two for keeping their alleged relationship under wraps for this long.

“I gotta give it to Latto and 21 tho like there hasn’t been one picture of them together that confirms that they’re dating besides work stuff this tattoo definitely the only evidence that everyone needed to confirm it”

The Rap Game winner recently released a remix of SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” prompting break-up rumors of the not-yet-confirmed romance. If the two have called it quits, there are brighter things ahead for the blonde bombshell as she could take home Grammy wins this evening for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Big Energy (Live)” and Best New Artist. The “Freaky Girl” will also be presented with the Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award next month.

What do you think about Latto’s new tat? Would you ever got your man’s name tatted?