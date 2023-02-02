Latto Claps Back At 'Panty Police,' Sparks Bidding War On eBay
Latto Gets Into Petty Pantyfuffle With ‘Panty Police’ Over Her Drawls Decorum, Almost Sells ‘Used’ Undies For $100K On eBay
Wee-ooh-wee-ooh, panty police!
Not even innocent panties are safe from thirsty trolls who accused oft-scrutinized rapper Latto of wearing the same pair of cheetah print panties from Targét on multiple occasions–no, seriously.
Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023
Naturally, the ‘Big energy’ rapper clapped back at the shady question by quote tweeting “oh no, it’s the panty police” before making a video showing her multiple pairs of the same cheetah print panties.
Latto shows off her collection of panties after being accused of wearing the same pair on two occasions. pic.twitter.com/XFbDJFUvrZ
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 30, 2023
A day later, Latto posted a screenshot of her eBay post on Twitter with the caption “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice *cry face emoji*” and announced that she was going to rock a pair before selling them.
Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice 🥲 https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 31, 2023
Within minutes, the auction blew up on social media and almost reached $100,000 before it was taken down by eBay for violating its guidelines.
Nah Latto’s panties goin for almost 100k💀 pic.twitter.com/OVmNUlQQDM
— Hoodville (@Hoodville_) January 31, 2023
The popular eSeller hub confirmed it snatched the listing down and said “used underwear” sales are prohibited.
“eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards,”said an eBay spokesperson said in a statement.
“Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy.”
Latto, who seemingly enjoyed putting her panty stash on blast, moved on to promoting her upcoming Pop-tinged single that’s sure to be on repeat in Forever 21.
Do you think Latto did too much by responding to the ‘panty police?’ Will you be waving glow sticks to her new Pop bop? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the petty pantyfuffle on the flip.
Latto proving she don’t wear the same panties 💀pic.twitter.com/Ki0xWXpaTS
— Niptuck (@NipTuckReload) January 30, 2023
Me watching that video Latto shared of all her panties: pic.twitter.com/YHGYk7frdY
— Slevin Kelevra (@DrunkUncTony) January 30, 2023
PLSSSSS 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/LXOEaFxONd
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 31, 2023
Latto and her cheetah print panties pic.twitter.com/LZC6FfDG9X
— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) January 31, 2023
Naw Latto really on IG showing her panties I’m tryna sniff em through the screen
— That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) January 30, 2023
latto at the cheetah panties store pic.twitter.com/aEWjULjOPK
— nol (@nolnika) February 1, 2023
the banker looking at me after requesting a loan to outbid someone for Latto's cheetah print panties https://t.co/s0vraN72U1 pic.twitter.com/8XbmSicG2V
— long live sparemezucc (@sparemeelon) January 31, 2023
