Super Bowl week is upon us and while the festivities and media coverage typically involve commentary from NFL greats, there will be one playmaker who will be conspicuously absent from the big game.

According to a new report in the Dallas News, former Cowboys-wide-receiver-turned-television-personality Michael Irvin will no longer be in front of the camera for the NFL Network in light of allegations of misconduct. A yet-to-be-identified woman says that Irvin engaged in an unspecified level of misconduct during an encounter in the lobby of their Arizona hotel.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement.

Irvin granted Dallas News a phone interview where he says he met the woman and struck up a brief conversation with her in public view and gave her a handshake when they parted ways. “Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. “We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

This should be a relatively easy story to corroborate to some degree because the hotel camera undoubtedly had a full view of this alleged inappropriate interaction. Irvin says he has not personally seen a video at this time. A spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department says they have not been contacted about any incident.

“What law did I break?” Irvin said. “There was definitely nothing physical. … That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

There is clearly a lot more to this story and we will update you on the details as they become available.