Bossip Video

Rihanna gets caught by paparazzi after a solo shopping trip and reveals she’s nervous about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime gig.

Rihanna is set to headline the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show. The show goes down on Sunday, February 12th and while it will be Super Bowl LVII, we can just go ahead and call it the Fenty Bowl. Since the announcement, rumors have run wild that she may have company on the stage from the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, or even Drake. For now, nothing is confirmed and aside from her Instagram post everything else is speculation.

Rihanna Finally Speaks On Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show, Reveals She’s “Nervous” About The Big Show

Yesterday TMZ ran into Rihanna while she was out grocery shopping and she spoke about the upcoming performance. And while TMZ didn’t get confirmation about a possible Super Bowl collaborator, they got a rare vulnerable moment from the singer. Rihanna revealed that she’s “nervous but excited” for the big day. After giving up that bit of information she ignored the other questions. TMZ tried once again to ask about any surprise guests and asked RiRi if ASAP Rocky might join her but Rihanna ignored them before finally saying; “maybe.”

One thing we can count on is a spectacular halftime show cooked up by some of the best in the business.

You can watch Rihanna speak about the Super Bowl below.