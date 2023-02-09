‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Cameron Gets Wasted And Aris Has No Idea Where He Is!

It’s Thursday so you know that means we’re just a day away from a new episode full of our favorite hot mess honey lovers on Love After Lockup!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s brand new episode of Love After Lockup that features Aris and Cameron. These two are further than some of the other couples in that they’re already married, but we’re not sure how high the odds are that they will be staying that way! Especially after seeing this clip! In the clip, Aris is concerned as Cameron is nowhere to be found while he is out intoxicated. Check out the clip below:

Oh boy! Now you know she was already worried he’d be back to drinking and end up in trouble again. He’s really caught in a no-win situation. If he checks in with Aris she’ll see him in his faded condition. If he doesn’t check in with Aris he seems like he’s completely irresponsible. What would you do if you were Cameron?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Justine’s confession sends her mother in shock. Monique attempts to get the scoop on Derek.

Hmmm. What is the scoop on Derek? We’re definitely tuning in to see!

The new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?