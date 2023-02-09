Bossip Video

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is going through a lot of changes right now, and she couldn’t be more excited about this big shift in her life.

The Power alum and her husband, Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis, are expecting their first child together, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

Naughton, who is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Zuri, told the publication that she’s excited about this huge moment for her growing family.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the 37-year-old said. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naughton went on to say that she felt “so grateful” upon learning that her family is growing, revealing that she was “still on a high” from the couple’s April wedding at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” Naughton said. “It was such a special moment.”

Now, the Lewis family is preparing for their bundle of joy by “reading a lot,” checking out different baby apps, and hiring a doula.

“There’s so much more to learn this time around!” the actress said, in comparison to giving birth almost six year ago. “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human,” Naughton told the mag. “Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Two Lewis met in 2019 through Naughton’s former Power costar Omari Hardwick. While the actress has mostly kept their relationship private, she revealed her then-fiancé’s identity after getting engaged in December 2020.

“For me, it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time,” the former 3LW singer told Essence in February. “Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!