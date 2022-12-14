Whew! Fantasia, Naturi Naughton, Candiace Dillard & More Stun At ’I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ World Premiere

IIIIII Wanna Dance With Somebody!

The I Wanna Dance With Somebody World Premiere was a glamorous affair bustling with stars including Fantasia, Candiace Dillard, Naturi Naughton, Clive Davis, Flava Flav, Pat Houston, the cast headlined by Naomi Ackie (Whitney), Nafessa Williams (Robyn), Ashton Sanders (Bobby Brown), and many more.

There were beautiful gowns and stunning slays from many of our faves, especially Fantasia who did not come to play!

‘Tasia stunned in KRIE with luxurious Alexis Bittar earrings that sent the fashion girlies into a frenzy.

Peep all of the selects from the premiere below:

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Oscar-nominee Anthony McCarten, and produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis, I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the triumphant celebration of Whitney Houston starring BAFTA Award-winner Naomi Ackie as the iconic songstress in a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

Play

“She’s been elevated in my life for so long that it felt like an impossible thing to achieve at times,” said Ackie in an interview with PEOPLE. “But so many people told me the same thing: If I wasn’t scared and nervous, they’d think something was wrong with me. … The biggest challenge was letting my fear of the magnitude of this task take a back seat. Nothing good comes from sitting in fear for too long.”

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences can expect an inspirational, emotional, and poignant journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.

“Audiences will get to experience the greatest voice of her generation, singing her most iconic hits, both in the studio and in concert,’ said Lemmons who also directed Oscar-nominated film ‘Harriet.’ They’ll see how she created that work, to better understand and appreciate her artistic process and singular creative genius. Her fans will love reliving the music while getting an intimate look at the woman behind The Voice. We’ll all be reminded how lucky we were to have Whitney with us for the time we did.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody opens in theaters December 21, 2022.