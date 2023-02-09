Bossip Video

T.J. Holmes is under fire for allegedly being involved in yet another affair with an ABC staffer amid his romance with former co-anchor Amy Robach. Not only that but there are allegations that his former workplace is staffed by people acting like “horned-up high schoolers.”

After the GMA3 co-anchors’ affair made headlines late last year, it was revealed that Holmes allegedly engaged in at least three other workplace romances, two of which were with junior staffers.

The fourth of those staffers, “Sascha,” spoke to The Cut anonymously for an exposé published Tuesday, confirming that she and Holmes would have sex in his office. A Page Six source described Holmes as being “in a position of power over” Sascha, a then-associate producer in her mid-20s.

Even so, Sascha told the publication that she “didn’t even think about power dynamics” at the time, because the network’s nightly program–where they both worked–“was a pretty scandalous place.” Though she admitted she had heard rumors that certain women had been promoted after having affairs with executives, she said she was left “heartbroken” and feeling like a “throwaway object” when Holmes left the overnight show to focus on Good Morning America.

“I was just part of a pattern,” she said after news of his other alleged affairs broke, adding that she “thought [she] was special.”

Sascha went on to claim that the company’s executives are “more protective of the company’s reputation than they are [of] their staffers.”

Meanwhile, a former GMA staffer told the Cut that relationships like Holmes and Sascha’s were “very commonplace” in the 2010s and that it “felt like everybody was sleeping around.” They went on to claim that the network “rewarded the people that were either divas or adulterers.”

“Ruth” went on to add that Good Morning America, specifically, seemed like it was staffed by “a bunch of horned-up high school students” who “learned how to do news in the ’80s when people were still doing blow in the bathroom.” Since the culture of office relationships was apparently “a pretty well-known problem for a long time,” Ruth believes T.J. Holmes is being used as a “sacrificial lamb.”

In response to these new claims, ABC News told Page Six in a statement, “We do not condone or allow harassment or intimidation of any kind and take these matters very seriously and with immediacy. Creating a safe, respectful, and professional work environment for everyone has been, and continues to be, a top priority at ABC News.”