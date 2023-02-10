Bossip Video

For your V-Day self-loving (and self-smithereens smashing) needs…

Just because you’re single on love day it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a blissful boo day on February 14. DoorDash is announcing that it’s helping redefine what it means to celebrate love and encouraging customers to not only show love to others but to also celebrate themselves.

With that in mind, they’re introducing the “Self-Love” bouquet.

The unique bouquet, created in partnership with creative independent ad agency GUT Los Angeles, “reimagines the traditional dozen roses, featuring 11 fresh, red roses, and one very special addition; a Rose toy, the social media-loved, critics-approved, famous sex toy.”

Rose toys of course have been going viral for their sensual sucking power and have been raved about by the likes of GloRilla and TikTokers.

The delivery company reports that starting February 11 in select cities, you (or your friend) can get a rosy Valentine’s Day experience straight to your doorstep, available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Detroit while supplies last.

Ummmmm, sign us up ASAP.

Here’s how it works: Open the DoorDash app and click the search icon at the bottom of the app and search for The Flower & Gift Boutique store. Add the Self-Love bouquet* to your cart along with any other items to treat yourself or your loved one. Checkout and wait for your special bouquets and gifts to be delivered to your door. Once your items arrive, enjoy your happy ending! You + Self-Love bouquet = the perfect love story. Want to treat that special someone in your life? There’s enough love in the air this Valentine’s Day to go around, and DoorDash makes it easy to find the perfect flowers and gifts for everyone in your life. Partnering with local and national florists nationwide, customers can discover and gift their favorite bouquets. Send fresh, beautiful, and same-day delivery of flowers to your loved ones in just a few easy steps. Plus, from now until February 19, enjoy 40% off any purchase of flowers (up to $25 off) using code 40VDAY** at checkout.

DoorDash also notes that they’ve got something special coming for procrastinators; a Pickable Billboard that’s a “wall installation made of roses you can take home just in time to save the day.”

Set to be featured in Los Angeles and Miami, between February 12-15 people can go to the billboard and pluck a single red rose while supplies last, which will include a custom note and QR code explaining how they can order the other 11 roses on DoorDash.

The company is also encouraging users to order chocolates and other treats for their loved ones on V-Day and is offering 40% off of all flower purchases up to $25 USD through February 19.

Are YOU self-loving with DoorDash this V-Day or are you rushing to find a Pickable Billboard for your boo?