Candiace Dillard Bassett is speaking out on her hubby Chris’ reaction to her steamy smithereens scenes in an ALLBLK series.

As previously reported the Real Housewife of Potomac is playing a real housewife of a penthouse on ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous series HUSH.

The show stars not only Candiace, but Erica Mena, Caryn Ward Ross, and Joyful Drake.

The series follows the story of women who partake in a research project about cheating that eventually has deadly implications.

Play

Candiace plays Syleena, a trophy wife who’s married to one of D.C.’s most eligible bachelors, high-powered attorney Terrell Gibson.

Syleena keeps things spicy in her marriage by fulling her hubby’s fantasies, alone and with others—which means that Candiace’s character has MULTPLE scenes where she gets smashed to smithereens.

According to Candiace, the role (and all that comes with it) has been a welcome challenge.

“This was my first role in a very intimate space and having to be intimate with my partner onscreen and I welcome that challenge,” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I was excited to welcome that challenge.”

She also added that her husband Chris Bassett is completely okay with the scenes considering that she’s trying to take her acting career to new heights.

“What’s funny is when the [HUSH] trailer came out there were 500,000 cousins in the comments saying, ‘Does your man know that you’re out here doing this?!'” “Girl, it’s acting! I am an actor, an actress. This is something that Chris and I have talked about for years. We know for me being an artist, a singer, an actor, a purveyor of the arts, the time was going to come when I was going to have to move into a role like this and Chris has always supported everything I’ve done and this was no different.”

She continued,

“I did ask him if he wanted to read the script after I read it and he was like, ‘No I’m okay.'” He said ‘I prob will skip through those particular scenes’ but he’s excited for me, he’s incredibly happy for this new chapter.”

In addition to speaking on her husband’s reaction to HUSH, Candiace gushed to BOSSIP about the cast chemistry on the show. As previously reported the stars of the series remain in contact via a sisterly group chat.

“It was an eternal kiki,” said Candiace. “Laughing, talking, gossiping—I wish Erica (Mena) was here because she completes the sisterhood. We are all really intelligent, smart, funny women, we all have something to offer and we learn from each other. It was fun, I was comfortable, I could trust each of you I never felt judged, and there was no competition between us.”

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, streams new episodes every Thursday—will YOU be watching???

Watch our exclusive with Candiace and the rest of the ladies of HUSH below.

@JoyfulDrake

Candiace Dillard Basset

Caryn Ward Ross