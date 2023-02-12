Bossip Video

Seriously, how lucky are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to play football at a Rihanna concert?

RIH RIH IS COMING! The singer’s long-awaited return to music is TONIGHT as she’s gearing up to perform during Apple Music’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Since her cryptic announcement back in September, the Navy has been speculating about what the “Umbrella” singer will bless us with, from song lineup to special guests.

Over the last few weeks, anticipation has been brewing with the hashtag #RihannaReturns trending on Twitter and Apple Music releasing their “Road To Halftime” playlist.

When Bad Gal RiRi takes the stage there’s really no telling what could go down, but here are our best predictions.

Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Set List Predictions

Early in the set, we expect high energy and a selection to remind the crowd what made Rihanna a mega pop star (think “Umbrella” or “Birthday Cake”) Somewhere towards the middle of her set, she’ll take us to her bad-b*&@$ era and give us a taste of “Betta Have My Money”, “Rude Boy”, or “S&M.” Good Girl Gone Bad Rihanna has never failed to get the folks up out of their seats, so we predict she’ll pull a few songs from that album to give fans a dance vibe. Speaking of a dance vibe, there are rumors that she’ll celebrate her island roots ad pay homage to Barbados.

Finally, Rih will probably turn to a ballad like “Love on the Brain” before wrapping up with a pop-forward medley including songs like “Only Girl In The World”, “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been.” We also suspect that her most popular song “Diamonds” will be the show closer.

Who Will Join Rihanna Onstage At Super Bowl LVII?

There’s a multitude of speculations on who Rih may bring out during her halftime performance. Some seem like a stretch, like the suggestion that she may bring out her newborn at the Super Bowl. Her boo/baby daddy A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, is a likely contender on Rihanna’s special guest list.

As previously reported A$AP and Rih welcomed their first child together last spring and the couple’s still going strong. They’ve been pretty quiet since the birth of their son, whose name still hasn’t been revealed. People def think A$AP could hit the stage with his Queen and the good folks on Twitter have been cooking up a number of scenarios about what could happen.

Suffice it to say, it’s a safe prediction for Rihanna to bring out A$AP Rocky at the Super bowl.

Some fans also believe that Jay Z may do a pop-up since he reportedly helped organize the performance as the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, according to XXL.

We for sure wouldn’t mind hearing a live and remastered version of “Run This Town”, how about you?

Either way, we cannot wait to see what Rih has in store for her fans when she enters that stadium but we’d especially like to see her announce new music and/or a tour. According to Page Six, there have been rumblings among insiders that a Rih Rih tour is indeed on the way.

“There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour,” one insider shares. “It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point.”

What do YOU think will happen when Rihanna takes the stage during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show?