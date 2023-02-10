1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Bry Burrows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be bringing his gorgeous girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows to the big game this year. The NFL star was spotted with his lady during the team’s NFC Championship back in January. Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023 Before hard launching their budding romance, Hurts was tight-lipped about his relationship. In fact, you probably won’t find a trace of Burrows on his Instagram page or social media accounts. But that didn’t stop us from doing a little digging about his new beaux. Here’s what we know. Hurts and Burrows most likely met while attending the University of Alabama. The 6’1 baller played on the school’s football team for three seasons between 2016 and 2018. Burrows graduated from the university in 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science, before receiving her MBA at the Manderson School of Business. Burrows has beauty and business smarts too. The tech-savvy business guru was hired by IBM after graduation as a senior client consultant in Dallas, according to her LinkedIn. She has worked her way up the corporate ladder fast, soaring from her role as a sales executive to a software financing leader. Now, she is an artificial intelligence partner with the company. During the NFC Championship, Hurts was photographed holding hands with Burrows as he celebrated the team’s win with family and close friends. She even stopped to give a few hugs to his relatives, too. Looks like these two are going super strong. @thatgirlll101 Replying to @thatgirlll101 jalen gf Bry #jalenhurts ♬ original sound – THATGIRLLL101

