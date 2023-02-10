These NFL baddies are a touchdown, too!
We’re just days away from the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and we’re in for a big event this year.
Both teams will be giving everything they got on the field in order to win that Super Bowl trophy and we have a feeling that the Kansas City Chiefs will be working overtime to secure a win, especially after their painful loss to the L.A. Rams last year. But only time will tell and as we’ve seen in the past, this is truly anyone’s game!
Of course, arguably the biggest moment of Super Bowl LVII will be when Rihanna takes on the halftime show, a historic performance that will mark her official return to the spotlight after a six-year hiatus. Some fans strongly believe that the 34-year-old singer will premiere new music and pay homage to her island roots.
We can only hope!
But one thing is for sure, off the field, the sizzling stunners who are the wives and girlfriends of the NFL players will be cheering on their hubbies in hopes of securing a win.
Whether they’re holding down the home front or posing on the gram with their assets on full display, these devoted wives and girlfriends know no bounds when it comes to playing their position.
Let’s get to know the beautiful women that will be joining their football hubbies and boos on the field this year.
Remember, don’t forget to tune into Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST via FOX!
Bry Burrows
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be bringing his gorgeous girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows to the big game this year. The NFL star was spotted with his lady during the team’s NFC Championship back in January.
Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7
Before hard launching their budding romance, Hurts was tight-lipped about his relationship. In fact, you probably won’t find a trace of Burrows on his Instagram page or social media accounts. But that didn’t stop us from doing a little digging about his new beaux. Here’s what we know.
Hurts and Burrows most likely met while attending the University of Alabama. The 6’1 baller played on the school’s football team for three seasons between 2016 and 2018. Burrows graduated from the university in 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science, before receiving her MBA at the Manderson School of Business.
Burrows has beauty and business smarts too. The tech-savvy business guru was hired by IBM after graduation as a senior client consultant in Dallas, according to her LinkedIn. She has worked her way up the corporate ladder fast, soaring from her role as a sales executive to a software financing leader. Now, she is an artificial intelligence partner with the company.
During the NFC Championship, Hurts was photographed holding hands with Burrows as he celebrated the team’s win with family and close friends. She even stopped to give a few hugs to his relatives, too. Looks like these two are going super strong.
@thatgirlll101
Replying to @thatgirlll101 jalen gf Bry #jalenhurts
Rachol West Chachere
Another beautiful Eagles WAG, Rachol West Chachere is the wife of #21 Andre Chachere. Rachol is a former semi-pro basketball player turned registered behavior therapist and health and wellness coordinator.
She’s also a proud mom of two and wife to her hubby who she met at San Jose State. Back in January, she actually spoke on the possibility of her hubby making it to Sunday’s big game on the insideLINES podcast.
“Super Bowl is kind of ringing above our head, they can really make this happen,” said Rachol. “As a partner I’m triyng my best to be positive, to be a good support system.”
Talk about speaking it into existence!
Mrs. Chachere also has a blog called “Rad Livin” where she dishes on motherhood, beauty and life as the wife of a professional athlete.
We’re confident that this multifaceted WAG will be cheering on her hubby for sure!
Sydni Paige
Holding it down for the lovely ladies of the Chiefs is Sydni Paige.
The gorgeous gal is the longtime love of Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu and she’s been cheering from the sidelines for years.
Hollywood Life reports that the couple’s been together since 2011 and Mathieu popped the question to the stunner with an enormous ring back in 2019.
Back in October, breakup rumors swirled amid allegations that Mathieu had a Finsta (fake Instagram page) that the WAG didn’t know about, but Sydni has been spotted on the sidelines since the incident, most recently on Jan. 29.
It looks like Sydni and “Honeybadger” are back booed up and we’re almost certain that the entrepreneur/proud mom will be cheering live from Sunday’s game.
Rai
Influencer @raiyondazhe_ or Rai is seemingly dating Kansas City Chiefs player Jody Fortson. The model and beauty influencer has been spotted sporting his jersey number (#88) and attends games alongside the Cheifs WAGS.
She’s also an entrepreneur who has a luxury hair extensions line called “Luxurai Hair” that offers “top tier extensions” starting at 16 inches in bundles with a goal to “provide quality, affordability, and length.”
Chariah Gordon
Chariah Gordon is the smoking hot girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. She’s expecting her first child with the NFL baller, too.
When she isn’t cheering her man on the field, Gordon is busy running her skincare and clothing brand Come Glow With Me.
Sheawna Kiara
Chiefs player Christopher Jones is happily married to a beauty named Sheawna Kiara. The former 5-star recruit and the licensed Esthetician have been together for years and recently added another baby boy to their brood.
Sheawna also recently announced the launch of her Chiquely SHE clothing line.
“Chiquely She is a clothing line that helps women find their own style while focusing on versatility, comfort, and quality,” reads a description for the brand. “We bring trends to you at prices that won’t break the bank. Our mission is to help every woman be confident and look amazing – no matter what age or shape she is!”
Congrats to her!
Kaycee Marchetti
Kaycee Marchetti is happily booed up with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. You’ll often see her in the crowd cheering Fletcher on during the game and bragging about all of his wins via social media.
Marchetti and Cox look like a fun couple and they definitely aren’t shy about getting a little cheeky on social media from time to time. Speaking of cheeks, scroll through Marchetti’s Instagram page and you’ll see a variety of pictures where her copious cakes are on full display. Look no further than exhibit A.
Jennifer Slay
Jennifer Slay is the model wife of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. The Oklahoma native is a proud mom and a bustling muse that has strutted her stuff for a slew of brands. You’ll always find her on the sidelines revving her man up as he dominates on the field.
According to SportsKeeda, Darius and Jennifer met through Instagram in 2015 and hit things off instantly. The cute couple tied the knot three years later. Darius and Jennifer share four children together.
Kelsey Nicole
No, not that Kelsey Nicole, this lovely lady is an Eagles player WAG.
Kelsey Nicole’s boo is #11 AJ Brown and Nicole often sports his jersey number at games. The NOLA native is not only a beauty but a brainy who graduated from Texas Southern University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
In January she posted that their 4-month-old son got the “best present ever” when the Eagles secured the spot in the Super Bowl.
