Regardless if you’re watching for Rihanna’s halftime show or the actual Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup here’s the Bossip Super Bowl drink guide.
The weekend is finally here, Super Bowl LVII is going down. Regardless if you followed the NFL script all season it’s time to enjoy time with friends and loved ones. The Chiefs are hoping to get another Super Bowl victory while the Eagles and Jalen Hurts look to establish a new era in the NFL. Personally, we’re here for the good food and most importantly the DRINKS.
Bossip’s Super Bowl LVII Drink Guide
Of course, we had to put together a cocktail guide for your Sunday Funday. You can relax with these refreshing cocktails while you enjoy the Fenty Bowl.
Mercer + Prince Palmer
Ingridents:
1.5oz. Mercer + Prince
2oz. Black Tea
1oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75oz Simple Syrup
Method: Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into a collins glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with fresh mint.
Teremana Tequila Saturn
Created by: Dominique Jackson
Ingredients
1.5oz. Teremana Blanco
.5oz. Prickly Pear Syrup
.5oz. Orgeat
.25oz. Falernum
.25oz. Lemon Juice
.25oz. Lime Juice
Fresh Sage to Garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake and strain in a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh sage.
As the #1 long drink brand in the US, The Finnish Long Drink is the ideal beverage for the big game. Available in four expressions, The Finnish Long Drink has a flavor for everyone.
The Finnish Long Drink Traditional: real liquor with natural grapefruit and juniper berry; extremely refreshing, it pairs well with typical game-day grub, like wings and nachos.
The Finnish Long Drink Strong: traditional, with an extra kick of alcohol; the stronger beverage option for the last quarter of the game.
The Finnish Long Drink Zero: all the flavor but with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 99 calories; the perfect choice for early-afternoon pregames.
The Finnish Long Drink Cranberry: just for fun, switch the classic citrus flavor for cranberry; for the die-hard Arizona fan.
The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
Aperol
Cinzano Prosecco
Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
PATRÓN Signature B
Ingredients:
1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
2 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz St Germain
.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup
.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 slice of Serrano Pepper
Method: Shake and strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with hibiscus salt rim.
DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA
Ingredients:
1.5oz Don Julio Blanco
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5oz Cranberry Juice
0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.
Crown Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
1.35oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
1 tsp Fine Grain of Sugar
2 Small Clove(s)
1.5oz Boiling Water
Directions: Add Crown Royal, fine-grain sugar, and cloves in an old-fashioned glass or mug. Then add 1-2oz (or more, if desired) of boiling water and stir.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado
½ oz – Orange Liqueur
¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup
½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and fresh cranberries. Save yourself some time and order the cocktail kit here.
Jubilee Punch Bowl
Ingredients:
6 parts Hendrick’s Gin
2 parts Maraschino Liqueur
2 parts Lemon juice
2 parts Elderflower Cordial
12 parts Sparkling apple cider
Slices of fruit (apples, lemons, cucumber) to garnish
Method: Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve. The cucumber and rose essence of Hendrick’s Gin beautifully compliment the citrus notes within, creating the most wondrous batched cocktail to share with friends and family this holiday season.
D’USSÉ Cheer Punch
Ingredients:
750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider
12 OZ Pomegranate Juice
12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup
Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels
Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.
The Hennessy Honey Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
0.15 oz Of acacia honey
1.5 oz Hot water
1 Slice of lemon
Method: In a glass, mix the Hennessy, honey, and hot but not boiling water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.2 oz Pineapple Juice
Top with Hella Bitters & Soda
Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.
Ingredients
750mL D’USSE VSOP Cognac
25 oz Peach Syrup
18 oz Lemon Juice
25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea
25 oz Champagne
Glass & Garnish: Stemless Wine & Peach Slices, Mint Sprigs
Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.
Belvedere Raspberry Lemonade
Ingredients:
2 oz. Belvedere Vodka
¾ oz. Lemon Juice
¾ oz. Simple Syrup
5 Raspberries
Ginger Beer
Method:
Place all ingredients into a shaker except for ginger beer and shake with ice. Strain and strain over fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer garnish with mint and raspberry.
