Regardless if you’re watching for Rihanna’s halftime show or the actual Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup here’s the Bossip Super Bowl drink guide.

The weekend is finally here, Super Bowl LVII is going down. Regardless if you followed the NFL script all season it’s time to enjoy time with friends and loved ones. The Chiefs are hoping to get another Super Bowl victory while the Eagles and Jalen Hurts look to establish a new era in the NFL. Personally, we’re here for the good food and most importantly the DRINKS.

Bossip’s Super Bowl LVII Drink Guide

Of course, we had to put together a cocktail guide for your Sunday Funday. You can relax with these refreshing cocktails while you enjoy the Fenty Bowl.

Mercer + Prince Palmer

Ingridents:

1.5oz. Mercer + Prince

2oz. Black Tea

1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

Method: Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into a collins glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with fresh mint.

Teremana Tequila Saturn

Created by: Dominique Jackson

Ingredients

1.5oz. Teremana Blanco

.5oz. Prickly Pear Syrup

.5oz. Orgeat

.25oz. Falernum

.25oz. Lemon Juice

.25oz. Lime Juice

Fresh Sage to Garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake and strain in a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh sage.

As the #1 long drink brand in the US, The Finnish Long Drink is the ideal beverage for the big game. Available in four expressions, The Finnish Long Drink has a flavor for everyone.

The Finnish Long Drink Traditional: real liquor with natural grapefruit and juniper berry; extremely refreshing, it pairs well with typical game-day grub, like wings and nachos.

The Finnish Long Drink Strong: traditional, with an extra kick of alcohol; the stronger beverage option for the last quarter of the game.

The Finnish Long Drink Zero: all the flavor but with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 99 calories; the perfect choice for early-afternoon pregames.

The Finnish Long Drink Cranberry: just for fun, switch the classic citrus flavor for cranberry; for the die-hard Arizona fan.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

PATRÓN Signature B

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

2 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz St Germain

.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 slice of Serrano Pepper

Method: Shake and strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with hibiscus salt rim.

DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1.5oz Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Cranberry Juice

0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.

Crown Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.35oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

1 tsp Fine Grain of Sugar

2 Small Clove(s)

1.5oz Boiling Water

Directions: Add Crown Royal, fine-grain sugar, and cloves in an old-fashioned glass or mug. Then add 1-2oz (or more, if desired) of boiling water and stir.

DELEÓN Cranberry Maragarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado

½ oz – Orange Liqueur

¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and fresh cranberries. Save yourself some time and order the cocktail kit here.

Jubilee Punch Bowl

Ingredients:

6 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts Maraschino Liqueur

2 parts Lemon juice

2 parts Elderflower Cordial

12 parts Sparkling apple cider

Slices of fruit (apples, lemons, cucumber) to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve. The cucumber and rose essence of Hendrick’s Gin beautifully compliment the citrus notes within, creating the most wondrous batched cocktail to share with friends and family this holiday season.

D’USSÉ Cheer Punch

Ingredients:

750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider

12 OZ Pomegranate Juice

12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

The Hennessy Honey Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.15 oz Of acacia honey

1.5 oz Hot water

1 Slice of lemon

Method: In a glass, mix the Hennessy, honey, and hot but not boiling water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Pineapple Fizz Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.2 oz Pineapple Juice

Top with Hella Bitters & Soda

Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.

D’USSÉ Freedom of Peach

Ingredients

750mL D’USSE VSOP Cognac

25 oz Peach Syrup

18 oz Lemon Juice

25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea

25 oz Champagne

Glass & Garnish: Stemless Wine & Peach Slices, Mint Sprigs

Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

Belvedere Raspberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz. Belvedere Vodka

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

5 Raspberries

Ginger Beer

Method:

Place all ingredients into a shaker except for ginger beer and shake with ice. Strain and strain over fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer garnish with mint and raspberry.