Jalen Hurts Sends Lusty Fans Into A Frenzy Ahead Of Super Bowl

Fly, Pannies, Fly! Eagles Quarterbae Jalen Hurts Gets Bombarded With Soggy ePannies On His Way To Super Bowl

- By
Fly, pannies, fly!

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is sending lusty fans into a frenzy on the way to his first Super Bowl where he’ll make history with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as the first Black QBs to face off in the big game.

Hurts will also become the first member of Omega Psi Phi to start at QB in the Super Bowl and quite possibly the first player to melt zillions of panties during the globally-televised game.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of new fans (including Gabrielle Union‘s groupchat) have openly thirsted over the 24-year-old QB who ascended to stardom in only his second year as an NFL starter.

“I don’t really know how to feel, to be honest,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I’m forever grateful. Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group.

That’s what means the most. I always want to go out there and give my best regardless of what’s going on because I don’t want to let down the guy next to me. That makes us all go harder.

“I know I’ve been through a lot personally, but I don’t want to steer away from the direction of how good this team has been at playing together, being together, and challenging one another.

When we experience some painful times and some tough times, we always found a way to overcome. You want to be going into a situation like this, and we have a chance to go out there and win it all, so we want to prepare to go do that.”

Will you be rooting for Jalen in the Super Bowl? Tell us down below and peep the hilariously lusty tweets about the All-Pro QB on the flip.

