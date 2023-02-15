Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 husband and wife are clearly on two different pages and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Airris and Jasmine continue to try to bond during their honeymoon.

As previously reported Airris, 39, wed the Black beauty queen, 31, and now they’re bonding in Jamaica.

During the trip, Airris initially brought up sex by awkwardly asking about his wife’s “favorite sexual position” but agreed to tone things down for his classy spouse who declined to answer.

Now it looks like something’s changed. Jasmine wants to connect with her husband more intimately, but Airris is pulling back.

“He was just talking about sex and asking me [about my favorite sexual position] and now he doesn’t seem to be interested, and that’s a little alarming for me,” Jasmine admitted to the cameras.

Airris later revealed that he’s at a 4 or 5 level of attraction while his wife is already at a 12. He also said that he likes butts like Serena Williams’ and Megan Thee Stallion’s whereas Jasmine’s cakes are a “little too small.”

Now we’ll finally see Airris confess (some) of his hangups to his wife.

“Married At First Sight” Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Airris and Jasmine chatting about not being on the same page.

“The past few days have been a little complicated for me,” says Jasmine to her husband who thinks “time” will make things go more smoothly. “I’m trying to take the approach of giving you grace because I feel like when it comes to our feelings we’re different.”

Airris then decides to fess up to having more platonic than romantic feelings for his wife.

“I feel like we both are here for the same reason, I just kind of wanted you to be aware of where my head is because it’s been kind of stressing me out,” says Airris. “Right now I feel more of like a friendly vibe.”

The software engineer tries to clean it up and lighten the mood by saying he knows his “friendly” wife would support him if he were ever hospitalized but it looks like the damage is done.

Airris then reiterates to Jasmine that he needs her to be patient.

“I just need time to get there I’m just hoping like you said you’ll give me grace.”

Jasmine agrees but adds in a confessional that she’s interested in being her husband’s friend.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Oh, Airris!

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, February 15 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!