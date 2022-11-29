Bossip Video

After an explosive 15th season of Married At First Sight that featured a post-Decision Day shocker, and other headline-making moments in San Diego, 10 Tennessean singles are seeking their soulmates sight unseen.

#MAFS season 16 is taking over Nashville and fans of the series can watch all the love stories unfold in January 2023 on Lifetime.

Once again the group will be joined by the experts, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper, who’ll matchmake them and provide professional guidance with the hope that they’ll ultimately say “yes” to remaining married.

As we await the new season, it’s time to make your predictions about their outcomes based solely on their photos.

Meet the five hopeful new couples of Married at First Sight season 16 below.

“Untraditional” Nicole has been matched with long-term love-seeking Christopher. It sounds like Chris is all the way ready for love and hopefully, Nicole will match that energy throughout their marriage.

Nicole, 32 Since she is exceptionally close with her parents, Nicole has always hoped they would find “the one” for her and set her up. However, since they have been unreliable in that sense, she is ready to put her love life in the hands of the experts. Nicole is the perfect candidate for Married At First Sight because she is an untraditional gal who is excited about the idea of an arranged marriage. Christopher, 36 Since moving to Nashville, Christopher has not been able to make a meaningful connection. He has gone on a handful of dates but often finds women aren’t looking for something long-term. Married At First Sight is an intriguing process to him because he is confident the women involved are just as ready for marriage as he is. Christopher is excited about the next chapter and hopes the experts can help him find his one true love. ————

Jasmine and Airris will get married on #MAFS season 16 and it sounds like ambitious Airris is ready to settle down. That’s great news for Jasmine who sounds like she’s ready to fully engross herself in being a wife.

Jasmine, 31 Jasmine is more than ready to settle down and start a family. She has had a few long-term relationships but none have panned out; with a strong desire to find a partner she can cater to and grow old with, Jasmine admits she has been unlucky in the dating department. She hopes that MAFS coming to Nashville is her chance to finally find true, long-lasting love. Airris, 39 Airris has taken the last few years to really focus on himself. Now that he is establishing himself in his desired career, he wants to plant roots and start a family. Airris looks forward to finding his wife through the Married At First Sight process and building the next chapter of his life with her by his side. ——————

Like a number of people, Domynique’s been unlucky in finding a potential partner on dating apps and on the bar scene. Hopefully, Mackinley can change that for her, although it sounds like he’s bringing some baggage.

Domynique, 25 Although Domynique hasn’t had many long-term relationships, she is confident she is ready for marriage. When she does date, it is with the intention of settling down and finding something meaningful. Unfortunately, the bar scene and dating apps are not working out for her as she doubts that is where she’ll meet her perfect match. Married At First Sight seems like the answer to her prayers; Domynique is excited to find out if her soulmate is in the mix. Mackinley, 33 Mackinley’s most recent relationship left him blindsided. Since then, he has had trust issues. His fear of getting hurt again has caused him to put a wall up and he’s tired of not feeling like he can fully open up to women. Mackinley is ready to put himself back out there and is hopeful he’ll find love through the Married At First Sight process. He finds the experts comforting and believes that their help and guidance are exactly what he needs to get out of his own way. —————————

Gina and Clint both sound like they’re family-oriented and ready for children. Based on their similar interests, could they potentially make it as husband and wife?

Gina, 36 After a brutal breakup four years ago, Gina decided to put a pause on dating in order to advance her career and refocus her priorities. Now that she has built a successful business, she is ready to put herself back in the relationship game. She is willing to devote herself to the Married At First Sight process and has full faith that the experts can find her a man with whom she can dream, travel, and potentially build a family. Clint, 40 Family has always been very important to Clint and he would love to have children of his own. Now that he is 40 and still has not found the one, he knows he has to try a different approach. A lifelong learner, Clint believes that to have anything done right, you have to learn and listen to experts. He is ready to apply that same thought process to find a wife and put his fate in the matchmakers’ hands. Clint hopes that by blindly trusting them, he’ll meet the one.

Successful and smart Kirsten and Shaquille look to be a good fit especially since Shaquille’s taken the time to go to therapy. We’re crossing our fingers for these two!

Kirsten, 32 Kirsten is the total package and it is often intimidating to the men she dates. She is not willing to settle for anything less than what she deserves and she isn’t afraid to let them know it. Kirsten hopes the experts can find her a godly man who will not be scared of her success and is willing to grow with her. The Married At First Sight process is a perfect fit for her; she is ready to find her soulmate and start a family. Kirsten hopes this experiment is the first step in making that dream a reality. Shaquille, 31 Shaquille feels as though he is ready for marriage because he is in a great spot in his career as well as his personal life. He has been going to therapy for the last few years in order to help him become the type of husband he wants to be for his future wife. He is open-minded, ready for love, and willing to put his fate in the hands of the Married At First Sight experts.

Are YOU ready to watch the new season of Married At First Sight this January?