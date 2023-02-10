‘Truth Be Told’ Exclusive: Poppy Pays A Visit To A Distraught Zarina

Have you been keeping up with this season of Truth Be Told?

This season Poppy (Octavia Spencer) is frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls. She teams up with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye and ends up chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from episode 4 of season 3 of Truth Be Told featuring Poppy (Octavia Spencer) and Zarina (Merle Dandridge). Check out the clip below:

Here’s what to expect from Season 3 episode 4, which begins streaming today:

With the clock ticking, Poppy desperately looks for clues to Trini’s whereabouts, leaning on Eva as a resource.

‘

This season has been really stressful with how close to home these missing cases have been. How long do you think Trini will stay missing?

Season 3 Episode 4 of Truth Be Told is streaming on Apple TV+ now.