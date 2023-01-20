‘Truth Be Told’ Exclusive: Octavia Spencer And Gabrielle Union Team Up In Search Of A Missing Teen

Truth Be Told is back for season 3 and we are so excited!

Gabrielle Union is a regular on Truth Be Told this season and we’re excited to learn more about her character.

Season 3 of Truth Be Told premieres today, January 20 on Apple TV+. This season Poppy (Octavia Spencer) is frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls. She teams up with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye and ends up chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the premiere episode for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below Poppy and the principal approach a student about her friend, who is missing, asking specifically if she’s ever heard anything about ‘High Hunter” and the student has a strong reaction.

Check out the clip below:

Truth Be Told Season 3 Episode 1 is available January 20 on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing every Friday.

Hit the flip from last night’s red carpet premiere screening attended by Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union and more.