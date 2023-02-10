Bossip Video

An ATL songstress repped for the hometeam Thursday during an arena-rocking performance at a basketball game.

Keri Hilson brought her “Energy” and her hits to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for the Hawks’ annual Pride Night celebrating the city’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The stunner and ally performed her tracks “Pretty Girl Rock” and “Knock You Down” to an inclusive and packed crowd who were teeming with excitement as they watched and excitedly sang along.

Prior to hitting halftime, Hilson revealed to BOSSIP her definition of being “true to Atlanta”, a phrase that’s the Hawks’ longtime motto.

“Being true to Atlanta just means always residing here, staying where you’re from, repping where you’re from no matter where in the world you are,” said Hilson. “Giving back in the communities that you are from—that’s what being true to Atlanta is for me.”

“Ms. Keri Baby” also told BOSSIP about what it meant to have the support of the LGBTQIA+ community who attended Thursday’s game to not only see the Hawsks secure a win against the Phoenix Suns but to see her at halftime.

“It means everything, I hope I can feel their energy,” said Hilson. “I hope it’s not just sports fans here tonight, season tickets holders— that’s great, we love season ticket holders, especially supporting the hometeam but I really hope that I can feel and sense the suppose and love because it’s really hard performing in an echoey arena, having that energy would mean everything to me. Shoutout to the LGBTQ community!”

Keri’s thoughts about the Atlanta Hawks Pride night were echoed by Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President, and Chief People, Diversity & Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

“This is such a big night for us as an organization,” said Mackey about Pride Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers. “We are allies and we want our community to know that we are allies to the LGBTQIA+ community. We know that love, allyship, togetherness and wanting everyone to just have a great experience when we create magical moments is important and we want everyone to know that they belong in any place within our arena.”

Mackey also told BOSSIP that the Atlanta Hawks have an exciting upcoming slate of home games that include HBCU night in February and a special game in March to mark Women’s History Month.

What do YOU think about Ms. Keri Baby staying true to Atlanta for the Hawks’ 2023 Pride Night?