The weekend is finally here and instead of relaxing you just remember you have to find him a gift for Valentine’s Day. It happens but why fret when online shopping and Bossip are here to help? We’ve compiled just a few ideas for last-minute gifts that will work like a charm.

Bossip’s Last Minute Gift Guide For HIM

Phillips Hue Products

The perfect gift to brighten the living room or man cave and looks stunning.

Apple Watch Ultra

The perfect gift for anyone who loves the outdoors or just wants to track their fitness progress in day-to-day life.

Xbox’s Valentine’s Day Ultimate Package

Xbox Series S ($299.99) – Next-gen speed and performance in Xbox’s smallest gaming console ever! When paired with Xbox Game Pass, players receive access to hundreds of beloved games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($14.99/month) – The best way to discover and play new games on Xbox Consoles, Windows PCs, and select Samsung Smart TVs and mobile devices. With hundreds of titles and a variety of genres included in the library, there’s something everyone will enjoy. And new members can get their first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1.

Xbox Design Lab – Customize an Xbox controller to match your Valentine’s gaming setup or engrave it with their name or Gamertag. With 29 different colors and patterns to choose from, including Deep Pink and Pulse Red, you can find a unique color combination that fits your loved one’s personality.

PlayStation 5

If he doesn’t have one and plays a game this should be an easy decision.

Apple TV

That big fancy 4K probably has nothing that can actually bring out its full potential, the Apple TV 4k does just that.

Ace of Spades

If he is working towards any goal this is a perfect gift to have him hold for when the goal is achieved. Or you can totally get it for the night.