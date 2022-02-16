Must be niiiice

Valentine’s Day 2022 was another love-filled swoonfest with all sorts of grand gestures, magnificent rose boxes and lavish shenanigans from celebs who went all out for their loved (and very liked) ones.

With so many celebrity breakups, it was nice to see couples like Tom Holland and Zendaya, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Rich Paul and Adele, Zoe Kravity and Channing Tatum, Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley, and Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together.

In one of the longest Valentine’s Day captions, maybe ever, smitten Simon showed his love for his ‘best friend, confidantm and twin’ Porsha.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my Best Friend, My Confidant, and My Twin❤️. I’m a very lucky bastard (figuratively) and a blessed man to be in a position to say your love and infectious energy and laughter brings me great joy and peace daily. You bring peace and love to everyone around you. Your desire to keep reinventing yourself is both exemplary as well as inspirational. Your ability to channel what’s negative into something positive shows growth and maturity. You are the epitome of a Grown Ass Woman and I love that most about you. I’m thankful for you and the opportunity to celebrate you everyday, particularly on this day. Love you very very much❤️❤️❤️”

Based on his previous heart-eyed antics, we’re sure another post with her gifts is on the way.

