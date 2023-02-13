Bossip Video

Jay-Z is as big of a celebrity as they come, but at the end of the day, his most important job is being a father to his three children.

The Roc Nation founder was in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, and he brought his eldest daughter–11-year-old Blue Ivy–along with him.

In an especially sweet moment caught by fans at the big game, Hov can be seen taking pictures of his little one on the field. Not only that, but Blue comes back to check the pictures he’s taken after the fact, proving that celebs have all the same problems as us–especially when it comes to having men take our photos at events.

In the cute clip, the 53-year-old rapper could be seen squatting to capture his daughter’s best poses while she attempted to give her dad some direction. After he finished taking the photos, Blue made her way over to Jay to see what kind of job he did, going on to make sure the photos are live.

“Was it live?” she can be heard asking. “Was it live?”

For the special event, Hov came decked out in Roc Nation paraphernalia, while his daughter kept it simple in an oversized Tupac T-shirt and zip-up sweatshirt. She topped off her outfit with a pair of red and white Nike sneakers.

Luckily for fans who love to check on their famous niece, Blue Ivy is no stranger to public appearances these days, especially when she accompanies her famous father. Back in June, she was seen sitting courtside at the NBA Finals, watching the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics. At the time, Jay-Z was caught on camera hugging his daughter, but she wasn’t amused, seemingly asking him to stop while saying, “Not my hair.”

In response, Hov laughed as he gave her a kiss on the cheek, understanding that he’s dealing with a pre-teen.