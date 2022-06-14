1 of 9

That’s our God Niece!

Everyone’s buzzing over Blue Ivy and her poppin’ curls stealing the show while sitting courtside with doting dad Jay-Z at last night’s not-very-close Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals game in San Francisco.

The 10-year-old (yes, TEN) was adorably embarrassed when her proud pop girl dadded out with all eyes on them in a sweet moment that immediately trended across social media.

“Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her,” an eyewitness told E! News. “He was so proud of her. He gave her a big dad kiss on the cheek.”

This buzzy public appearance comes just days after emerging star Saucy Santana was dragged over disgusting tweets aimed at Blue Ivy who was only a baby at the time.

In a puzzling PR move, the ‘Booty’ rapper refused to apologize and lashed out at fans in a flurry of tweets that are STILL on his feed.

As expected, the BeyHive swarmed his Instagram where they vandalized his comment sections with bee emojis and smatterings of tomatoes.

Fans also noticed a post from Beyoncé’s cousin Angie Beyince that appeared to be a response to Santana’s tweets.

Thankfully for Blue, she’s already a legend who was probably too busy counting her inheritance money to care about what Santana had to say.

Also worth noting is her Brown Skin Girl shirt that some fans thought was a classy response to Santana’s tweets.

Have you joined the BlueHive yet? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the latest Blue sighting on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.