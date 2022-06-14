That’s our God Niece!

So time is really just gonna fly like this? pic.twitter.com/2sfArjz0NH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Blue Ivy and her poppin’ curls stealing the show while sitting courtside with doting dad Jay-Z at last night’s not-very-close Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals game in San Francisco.

BLUE IVY CARTER pic.twitter.com/e68KZWVFil — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) June 14, 2022

The 10-year-old (yes, TEN) was adorably embarrassed when her proud pop girl dadded out with all eyes on them in a sweet moment that immediately trended across social media.

“Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her,” an eyewitness told E! News. “He was so proud of her. He gave her a big dad kiss on the cheek.”

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

This buzzy public appearance comes just days after emerging star Saucy Santana was dragged over disgusting tweets aimed at Blue Ivy who was only a baby at the time.

I love saucy Santana but these tweets about Blue Ivy are a problem pic.twitter.com/aY4kVFedMF — Stallion (@PretttyGANG) June 11, 2022

In a puzzling PR move, the ‘Booty’ rapper refused to apologize and lashed out at fans in a flurry of tweets that are STILL on his feed.

It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

As expected, the BeyHive swarmed his Instagram where they vandalized his comment sections with bee emojis and smatterings of tomatoes.

Santana gworl- the Beyhive just as bad as the Barbz you should have just apologized 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/8U1vqwfJ4Q — The Ganja is Burning (@TheGanjaBurn) June 12, 2022

Fans also noticed a post from Beyoncé’s cousin Angie Beyince that appeared to be a response to Santana’s tweets.

Angie unfollowed Santana and then posted this… so by now Beyoncé probably knows what was found pic.twitter.com/c9FETshyui — Nalá (@BoricuaHive) June 11, 2022

Thankfully for Blue, she’s already a legend who was probably too busy counting her inheritance money to care about what Santana had to say.

blue ivy looks just like beyonce 😭 pic.twitter.com/ThG6LkpB64 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 14, 2022

Also worth noting is her Brown Skin Girl shirt that some fans thought was a classy response to Santana’s tweets.

Blue Ivy wearing her natural curls and Wearing Brown Skin Girl merch is definitely a lil response to ms Santana. pic.twitter.com/aKBRyGEgag — Miss Baddie B 🐝 (@MissBaddieB7) June 14, 2022

Have you joined the BlueHive yet? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the latest Blue sighting on the flip.