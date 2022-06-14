That’s our God Niece!
So time is really just gonna fly like this? pic.twitter.com/2sfArjz0NH
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Blue Ivy and her poppin’ curls stealing the show while sitting courtside with doting dad Jay-Z at last night’s not-very-close Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals game in San Francisco.
BLUE IVY CARTER pic.twitter.com/e68KZWVFil
— Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) June 14, 2022
The 10-year-old (yes, TEN) was adorably embarrassed when her proud pop girl dadded out with all eyes on them in a sweet moment that immediately trended across social media.
“Throughout the game Jay had his arm around her shoulder and was pointing out different things on the court to her,” an eyewitness told E! News. “He was so proud of her. He gave her a big dad kiss on the cheek.”
To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend
To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022
This buzzy public appearance comes just days after emerging star Saucy Santana was dragged over disgusting tweets aimed at Blue Ivy who was only a baby at the time.
I love saucy Santana but these tweets about Blue Ivy are a problem pic.twitter.com/aY4kVFedMF
— Stallion (@PretttyGANG) June 11, 2022
In a puzzling PR move, the ‘Booty’ rapper refused to apologize and lashed out at fans in a flurry of tweets that are STILL on his feed.
It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head
— Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022
Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.
— Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022
As expected, the BeyHive swarmed his Instagram where they vandalized his comment sections with bee emojis and smatterings of tomatoes.
Santana gworl- the Beyhive just as bad as the Barbz you should have just apologized 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/8U1vqwfJ4Q
— The Ganja is Burning (@TheGanjaBurn) June 12, 2022
Fans also noticed a post from Beyoncé’s cousin Angie Beyince that appeared to be a response to Santana’s tweets.
Angie unfollowed Santana and then posted this… so by now Beyoncé probably knows what was found pic.twitter.com/c9FETshyui
— Nalá (@BoricuaHive) June 11, 2022
Thankfully for Blue, she’s already a legend who was probably too busy counting her inheritance money to care about what Santana had to say.
blue ivy looks just like beyonce 😭 pic.twitter.com/ThG6LkpB64
— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 14, 2022
Also worth noting is her Brown Skin Girl shirt that some fans thought was a classy response to Santana’s tweets.
Blue Ivy wearing her natural curls and Wearing Brown Skin Girl merch is definitely a lil response to ms Santana. pic.twitter.com/aKBRyGEgag
— Miss Baddie B 🐝 (@MissBaddieB7) June 14, 2022
Have you joined the BlueHive yet? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the latest Blue sighting on the flip.
Blue Ivy BEEN consistent. Told him to calm right down so he doesn’t embarrass her. AN ICON. https://t.co/qwHqshznez pic.twitter.com/jLfxIlGc0I
— April is in DC (@ReignOfApril) June 14, 2022
the way blue looks better than me makes me wanna punch me in the face https://t.co/1x4zJEFbEh
— ⭒ (@klurrpski) June 14, 2022
BLUE IVY CARTER 🥺 look at the curls pic.twitter.com/MY6oBpo9ob
— ً (@rumiyonce) June 14, 2022
Rumi and Sir Carter when their parents say they’re taking Blue Ivy to another event pic.twitter.com/KJpOkaJbNd
— B7 Updates (@B7Album) June 14, 2022
Seeing E-40 go full uncle when he started talking to Blue Ivy >>>> 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/tSwr8BTdKL
— 👑 King Artie 👑 (@Artie_Thinks) June 14, 2022
The gorgeous Blue Ivy and a fan pic.twitter.com/1dF66qATv8
— Pettyoncé (@reppingBey) June 14, 2022
