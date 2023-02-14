‘Queen Charlotte’: Bridgerton’s Blue-Blooded Belle Takes Center Stage In Shondaland’s Spicy Spinoff Saga

Happy Valentine’s Day! Y’all know Netflix must LOVE us because they’re finally giving some long-awaited looks at Queen Charlotte: A Brigerton Story!

Today, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton universe super fans ahead of the upcoming launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. During the event Creator and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes revealed the May 4, 2023 premiere date and a first look at new footage for the highly anticipated six-episode limited series.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas, in her television debut, plays Young Lady Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Cast Participates In Panel For Global Superfan Event

A panel discussion with Shonda Rhimes along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast members Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Arsema Thomas (Young Lady Danbury), as well as Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), included a conversation about what to expect from the series, how it relates to the Bridgerton universe, the themes it delves into for these beloved characters and how the actors drew inspiration for their roles.

Fans were also rewarded with never before seen clips of the series and a surprise reveal of the first teaser. Check out the teaser below:

Additionally, Golda Rosheuvel revealed that this Spring, Her Majesty will bring The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to New York City. Co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, the waitlist is now open and guests can register and learn more about the ball at the link here.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix May 4, 2023. Visit Netflix HERE for more information.