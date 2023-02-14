Bossip Video

As updates surrounding the tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University continue to develop, one victim seems to be the relative of a beloved reality star.

On Tuesday morning, Deelishis took to Instagram to share a photo of her niece Arielle, a student at Michigan State University.

In the caption, she revealed that her niece was in a classroom that was in the same building where 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire on Monday night. According to reports from Baller Alert, the man reportedly fired shots inside both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. In her post, Deelishis revealed that the family had not yet heard from Arielle and asked her followers to keep them lifted in prayer.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with their thoughts and prayers, but unfortunately, the situation became even more concerning when Deelishis pinned a comment alluding to her niece’s passing.

“My sweet beautiful niece…RIP baby girl,” read the comment.

Over on Arielle’s Instagram profile, there were many comments telling the young woman to rest in peace and offering their condolences to her family.

While she hasn’t been confirmed as one of the victims, it seems like her family and friends are already mourning a tragic loss.

Now, police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting that claimed the lives of three Michigan State Students, with five victims remaining hospitalized. McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police closed in on the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Deelishis and all of Arielle’s family and friends.