Regardless of their age, some people are really committed to doing violence against Black people just for being Black people. Let’s put the “once this old generation of racists dies, things will be better” narrative to bed once and for all.

Five people have been arrested for what is described as a “racially aggravated” attack against a Black teen girl in front of Thomas Knyvett college in the southwest region of London called Surrey according to The Guardian. A 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and two 11-year-old girls are charged for “suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm” (essentially, a hate crime), and a 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an “indictable only” offense.

Evidence of the violence lies in a viral video that has been circulating social media for more than a week now. The video is published below. Please take your mental health into consideration when deciding whether or not you want to watch it. It is not bloody but it can be triggering.

Police in Surrey are also looking to arrest an unidentified 16-year-old girl in connection to this attack. The converstaion surrounding this incident is heating up on social media and people in the Surrey community are making their voices heard.

If we get new information about this story we will provide immediate updates for you.