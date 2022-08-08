Bossip Video

It’s wrap! Last week, BOSSIP reported that lawyers for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, Gregory and Travis McMichael were begging the court for “leniency” by sentencing two blood-thirsty racists to only twenty years behind bars. Tuh. Sike. You thought!

According to CNN, Travis McMichael, the man who pulled the trigger on the shotgun that killed Arbery, was sentenced to ANOTHER life sentence for federal hate crimes on top of the one he was already hit with for the murder itself. Ain’t no leniency, bih! Travis’ father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan will also be sentenced later today in the same courtroom for the exact same charges. Hopefully, there is a clean sweep and all of these soup cookies get life in prison.

“My son was shot not one time, not two times, but three times,” Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones said before Travis McMichael’s sentence was handed down, as she and other members of Arbery’s family asked the judge to give him the maximum possible sentence under federal guidelines. “Your honor,” she said, “I feel every shot that was fired every day.”

Travis’ lawyer also argued that he be allowed to serve his time in federal prison as opposed to state prison because he has received so many death threats. Funny how the vigilante is not afraid of “vigilante justice”. Insert the Dwyane Wade “I love it” GIF.

We will update this story with the sentences of the other two white killers when their sentences are handed down today.