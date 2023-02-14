Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are joining forces for a new reality TV dating show that’s set to sizzle Peacock.

Love and happiness can be hard to find, especially if you’re in the public eye. But these three celebrity queens are not giving up on their chances of finding the perfect match. Queens Court, a new 10-episode series created by reality TV producer Will Packer, will bring the lucky ladies together as they court 21 confident and successful prospective suitors.

Hearts will be broken and tears will be shed as the celebrity ladies sift through their candidates to find the ultimate king.

Play

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will host the exciting series set to debut on March 16.

Braxton, Lozada, And Nivea’s Respective Love Lives Have Made Headlines

In 2012, Lozada filed for divorce from Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, following a domestic violence dispute with the former NFL star. Johnson was arrested for allegedly head-butting Lozada during an argument. The incident led to their divorce and legal proceedings.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea was married to super producer and singer “The Dream,” but the couple parted ways in 2007. After the divorce was finalized a year later, the “Laundry Mat” hitmaker briefly dated and almost married Cash Money rapper Lil Wayne. In 2009, it was confirmed that Nivea and the Louisiana native were engaged. But, a year later, the couple broke off their engagement.

As for Braxton, the famous R&B powerhouse has been married twice. From 2001 to 2003, the Grammy-nominated singer was married to music executive Darrell “DeVante Swing” Allamby. She later married music producer Vince Herbert in 2008, and the couple had a son together. The couple filed for divorce in 2017 and finalized their split in 2019.

Some good lovin’ is undoubtedly due for these queens. According to a few rumors, Braxton may have found a new man thanks to the forthcoming series.

Tamar Braxton Was Seen Schmoozing With Jeremy Robinson At His Birthday In August

A video that went viral in late August captured Braxton holding hands and schmoozing with Atlanta-based powerhouse attorney Jeremy Robinson at his birthday celebration.

Robinson is a contestant on the show. And yes, he is white.

Braxton also shared a few highlights from the birthday bash on her Instagram story, further stoking the love rumors. According to the Jasmine Brand, Robinson mentioned that he was “happily in love” under one of his Instagram photos from the birthday soiree, so could that mean he’s found everlasting romance with Braxton?

Guess we’ll have to tune into Queens Court to find out.

Season 1 of Queens Court premieres, Thursday, March 16 on Peacock.

Will you be watching?