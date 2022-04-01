Bossip Video

Will Packer reveals LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith over slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

When it comes to the Oscars altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, we’ve heard everyone’s opinion on what happened–even people who haven’t made a headline since the early 2000s.

It’s Friday and the discussions are still raging on along with the jokes, which are getting progressively worse every day. Oscars producer Will Packer is finally speaking out about the altercation with World News Tonight with David Muir, and in a preview, he reveals LAPD was prepared to arrest Will Smith.

“They were saying, ‘This is battery’ — the word they used in that moment. They said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared to get him right now, you can press charges. We can arrest him.’ They were laying out the options,” Packer recalled. “And as they were talking, Chris was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, I’m fine.’ … Even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were, and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said, ‘No.’ “

Interestingly enough, TMZ says their sources have told them one part wasn’t true. Sources say Chris not wanting Will booted is just simply not the case. At this point, we may never now exactly what happened in the aftermath until Chris Rock is ready to speak.