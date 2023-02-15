Bossip Video

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are still going strong, celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together this week.

While the couple went public with their relationship last month, fans still don’t know much about any of the behind-the-scenes details of their relationship. But now, thanks to Valentine’s Day, we have a little bit of insight into their love, with the Snowfall star revealing just how long it’s been since the two of them first connected.

On Tuesday, February 14, Harvey took to her Instagram Story to post the note her boyfriend left her, which describes the first time they danced together, leading to their coupledom.

“I realized it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress. Thank God for that dance,” Damson wrote on the Cartier branded card. “Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait til we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentines day baby. I love you. LUURVE.”

Of course, fans immediately went into detective mode, looking back to see what silver dress Damson is referring to in his sweet note. The start of their relationship seems to have happened at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party back in November, where she was pictured in her silver dress hanging out with Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber, and–you guessed it–Damson Idris.

It’s not clear if this is the first time the two of them ever met or if they were friends prior, but it seems like them dancing together that night led to something extremely special.

Unfortunately, the response to Idris’ sweet Valentine’s Day note hasn’t been all positive, with a lot of fans clowning the actor for one particular line: “I can’t wait til we hit 1000 months.”

“Man this is too funny, knowing damn well he ain’t gon be here next year,” one commenter wrote under TheShadeRoom’s repost of Lori’s IG Story. Another wrote, “1000 months…? Now Dammy baby, this is Lori we’re talking about.”

As for Harvey’s ex Michael B. Jordan, he’s not rushing to get into another relationship right now, taking his time following his first public heartbreak.