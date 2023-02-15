Dionne Warwick, Sheryl Lee Ralph And More Join Season 2 Of ‘Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts’

She’s back! ‘Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts’ will return for Season 2 on Disney+ next month. The streamer just dropped an incredible trailer to preview what’s ahead.

The four-episode season of the Emmy Award-winning series from Disney Branded Television will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 15, in celebration of Women’s History Month. Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” hosts and executive produces the series, along with LeBron James and The SpringHill Company. The first season of the series, which won the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, is now streaming on Disney+.

In season two, Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfillment, certainty and community. The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch! Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers, from a Gold Medal Olympian to an Emmy Award-winning actress, came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition to create room for expansion and evolution.

This season’s guests include Brooke Shields, Chloe Kim, Chrissy Metz, Dionne Warwick, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelly Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Loni Love, Marsai Martin, Rita Wilson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Yaya DaCosta. Each woman brings her unique perspective, and the diversity in experiences extends beyond the couch to behind the camera as well. In addition to Roberts and James, the series is executive produced by an incredible team of women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Shows and stories like these are so important to tell because it lends a magnifying glass on diverse storytellers and connects us with people all over the world who have these same struggles,” says executive producer and host Roberts.

The episode topics featured in the series include the following:

Grace

Robin Roberts has an intimate conversation with hilarious comedian Loni Love, actress/singer Chrissy Metz and beloved television personality Kelly Osbourne about discovering and giving themselves grace. Unafraid to pursue their calling, these women have had to validate themselves time and time again through the many chapters of their lives and careers. Learn how these multifaceted women have transformed their experiences of judgment and feelings of defeat into an energy that turned their lives and careers into their wildest dreams.

Fulfillment

Robin Roberts sits down with actress/singer Rita Wilson, actress Kyla Pratt and snowboarding Olympic Gold medalist Chloe Kim to discuss living their truth with intention. These women have overcome the pressures of their industry and transitioned from child stars to adults by tapping into their strengths to find happiness. The dedication to inner work, finding balance and their belief in themselves has led each of these women down their own paths. They are focused on living out their version of fulfillment … but what does fulfillment truly mean?

Certainty

Robin Roberts explores confidence and certainty with GRAMMY Award®-winning artist extraordinaire Dionne Warwick, actress/model Yaya Dacosta and actress/singer Hayley Kiyoko. Watch these women connect as they chat about their commitment to the path that helped them discover who they are and who they want to be. Although all three have arrived at their versions of confidence and certainty. How did they find the path to get there?

Community

Robin Roberts gets personal with actresses Marsai Martin, Brooke Shields and Sheryl Lee Ralph. These women pursued their dream from a very young age and are connected by their love and commitment to performance. In overcoming societal pressures, expectations, dishonesty and fear, they have simultaneously owned their lives, stories and careers. Through it all, they find solace in building, supporting and being supported by their communities. As they transition to new seasons of their lives, how do they ensure longevity?

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions and The SpringHillCompany. The series was originally developed by Roberts and Philip Byron, SpringHill’s senior vice president of Unscripted and Documentaries. Roberts and Reni Calister are executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron are executive producers for SpringHill, with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker. Kadine Anckle is the showrunner and executive producer.