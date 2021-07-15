Bossip Video

There’s a serious matter afoot involving several Black women in Hollywood joining a historic sisterhood.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the nation’s first Black sorority, has announced an esteemed list of honorary members varying from women in entertainment to leaders in business. During the sorority’s 69th annual Boule / Leadership Conference the sorority’s International President, Dr. Glenda Glover announced that eight women were honorarily inducted into the illustrious sorority noting that they’ve “exemplified excellence in their careers and beyond.”

Those women are Ursula M. Burns, the first Black woman to be a Chief Executive Officer of a Fortune 500 company, Ruth E. Carter, the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, Debra Martin Chase, the first Black female producer to have an overall deal at any major Hollywood studio, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, Lisa Leslie the first Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player to win Most Valuable Player for the regular season, GMA anchor/ first Black anchorwoman on ESPN Robin Roberts, Golden Globe-winning/Emmy nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker.

The sorority notes that all eight of the ladies became members of the sorority in separate ceremonies in New York, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga., Los Angeles, Calif., Berkeley, Calif., and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. while following the CDC’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The newest honorary members will be presented at the sorority’s 69th annual International Boule / Leadership Conference this morning.

“I am honored to welcome these extraordinary women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Each of these luminaries has reached the pinnacle of success in her respective field and sphere of influence,” said Dr. Glenda Glover.”They are recognized and celebrated around the world and epitomize greatness. Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha women have been history makers and standard bearers. Our newest members are writing a new chapter in our long and distinguished history. They now join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members who exemplify excellence through our lifelong commitment to the communities we serve. The induction of our newest honorary members will ensure that we continue to shine our light on the extraordinary accomplishments of Black women,” said Glover.

These ladies join the likes of fellow honorary AKA members Rosa Parks, Marian Anderson, Coretta Scott King, Alicia King, Cathy Hughes, Yolanda Adams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Iyanla Vanzant, Ava DuVernay, and more.

People are already reacting to the big news including some from the new honorary members themselves. Notably, Robin Roberts’ GMA anchors announced her induction live on-air and the Roberts was seen beaming with pride noting that her late mother was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Alpha chapter on the campus of Howard University.

Congratulations to the newest members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.!