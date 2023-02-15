Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series is back for a FOURTH season this Thursday and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, they set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

Now all bets are off in season 4 premiering Thursday, February 16.

A press release reports that the events of last season have left the Cross siblings in a crisis! Erica (Ashley A. Williams) found out the awful truth about the man she loves, Robin (Judi Johnson) is facing the reality of life behind bars and Eric’s (Jeff Logan) life lies in the balance. It seems all is lost, but the Cross siblings never give up.

This Season, the pressure is on…Erica must act quickly to keep the siblings intact, as they continue their quest to eradicate child trafficking…but this time starting at the top. However aiming high raises the stakes, making their mission more challenging than ever. And no good deed goes unpunished, as Nurse Brian (Faith Malonte) and Tiffany (Cameo Sherrell) continue with their mindless self-destructing antics and playing with fire…also known as the Cross family. Meanwhile, Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) is laser-focused and finally closing in on who was responsible for the human auction…but at what cost?

Returning cast members this season include Tremayne Norris(The Young and the Restless), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu).

Play

Double Cross Season 4 Premiere Clip

In a clip from the season premiere, we see a panicked Tiffany talking to Brian about a BIG mistake she made.

Tiffany tried to take out Eric but apparently, something’s gone awry. She tried to inject the vigilante with a fatal dose of potassium chloride, but Eric is either lucky or stronger than the nurse thinks.

Not only did Tiffany’s plan fail but she purposely showed Eric her face so he would “know why she was killing him.”

“Let me give you a hug now, because you’re gonna die,” says Brian. “Why was you trying to to kill Eric Cross in the first place?!” he asks incredulously. “I’m sorry, have we met?” responds Tiffany. “To hurt Erica!”

Brian apparently thinks it’s all over.

“And now they’re gonna hurt you,” he says.

Is it over for Tiffany? Maybe not, because she’s got a plan.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

What happens next? You can find out when Double Cross premieres TOMORROW, February 16 on ALLBLK.