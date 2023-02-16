Bossip Video

The sixth and final season of Snowfall is almost here and the series’ stars flooded their Hollywood premiere.

On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the FX crime show came out to L.A.’s Ted Mann Theater to celebrate Snowfall’s upcoming February 22 return.

Seen on the scene was of course Damson Idris, who stars as the lead character Franklin Saint in the series.

Idris, 31, wasn’t alone however, he brought his boo Lori Harvey, to the premiere marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

Lori, 26, looked lovely in all-black alongside her excited “brick by brick” Brit who recently marked 100 days of their coupledom with a Valentine’s Day message.

Cute!

Also seen on the scene was a baby bump-baring Angela Lewis.

Lewis who plays Frankllin’s Aunt Louie, proudly posed with her belly ahead of her summer due date.

She was joined by blue baddie Gail Bean who’s reprising her role as Wanda…

Isaiah John who plays Leon…

and Amin Joseph who stars as Uncle Jerome.

Tyler The Creator was also seen on the scene laughing and joking with Damson in true Tyler fashion.

Variety reports that the final season of the series kicks off in October 1986, as a brewing civil war threatens to end the Saint family.

After being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) becomes desperate and is forced to rob his own blood to get ahead. In the end Franklin’s desperation could lead to some damning consequences that “put everyone he loves and everything he’s built at risk.”

The sixth and final season of “Snowfall” will return Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu.