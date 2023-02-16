Bossip Video

The sixth and final season of Snowfall is almost here and the series’ stars flooded their Hollywood premiere.

Snowfall Premiere

Source: Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Tommaso Boddi / Getty

On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the FX crime show came out to L.A.’s Ted Mann Theater to celebrate Snowfall’s upcoming February 22 return.

Seen on the scene was of course Damson Idris, who stars as the lead character Franklin Saint in the series.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Idris, 31, wasn’t alone however, he brought his boo Lori Harvey, to the premiere marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/ Getty

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lori, 26, looked lovely in all-black alongside her excited “brick by brick” Brit who recently marked 100 days of their coupledom with a Valentine’s Day message.

 

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Cute!

 

Also seen on the scene was a baby bump-baring Angela Lewis.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Lewis who plays Frankllin’s Aunt Louie, proudly posed with her belly ahead of her summer due date.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

She was joined by blue baddie Gail Bean who’s reprising her role as Wanda…

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Isaiah John who plays Leon…

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

and Amin Joseph who stars as Uncle Jerome.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Tyler The Creator was also seen on the scene laughing and joking with Damson in true Tyler fashion.

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Variety reports that the final season of the series kicks off in October 1986, as a brewing civil war threatens to end the Saint family.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Party

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

After being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) becomes desperate and is forced to rob his own blood to get ahead. In the end Franklin’s desperation could lead to some damning consequences that “put everyone he loves and everything he’s built at risk.”

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The sixth and final season of “Snowfall” will return Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu.

 

Categories: TV
