We dare to say that an unprecedented amount of people are still being held to account for the murder of unarmed Black man Tyre Nichols.

In some cases, officers are suspended, sometimes fired, but very rarely do hear of all parties involved facing consequences for the death of an innocent citizen.

According to a report in ABCNews, 2 more sheriffs deputies in Tennessee have been suspended for numerous regulatory violations related to Nichol’s murder. Johntavious Bowers and Jeremy Watkins have been suspended without pay for what is described as “radio communication procedures, mobile video recording system procedures as well as patrol field job duties and responsibilities”. The two officers showed up to the scene after their five bacon-scented brothers in blue had brutalized Tyre.

“Because I had concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols, I ordered this internal investigation,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said in a statement Wednesday. “Our investigation was thorough and complete. I am satisfied that the discipline given to these deputies is appropriate and just. We must continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence for the citizens of Shelby County through service, integrity, and accountability.”

That report shows that Watkins did not report that he was on the scene the evening that Tyre was beaten, he did not radio in to his supervisor, and what’s worse, he did not activate his body camera, all of which are mandatory protocol when arriving on a scene.

It is not believed that either deputy will face criminal charges. What say you? Should they be charged alongside Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith?

