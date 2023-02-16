Bossip Video

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion who have been waiting to see the rapper can rest assured knowing she’s doing just fine, celebrating her 28th birthday with family and friends this week.

The beloved musician took a step back from social media after the sentencing of Tory Lanez in his shooting trial, but on Wednesday, Meg was seen, publicly, for the first time since December.

In honor of her 28th birthday, a video circulating online shows Megan walking into a room decorated with candles and flowers. The rapper is left speechless by the sweet surprise as the crowd around her cheers for her, going on to serenade her with the classic “Happy Birthday” song.

The star looked absolutely stunning at her surprise birthday celebration, wearing an orange, yellow, and black dress, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold Chanel bag.

As previously mentioned, Megan Thee Stallion has been laying low lately, likely enjoying her privacy following such a public trial in Los Angeles last year. Her step back from social media also caused fans to speculate about the status of her relationship with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

As reported by the Shade Room, fans noticed that Megan unfollowed Pardi on Instagram in early February, sparking speculation that the two parted ways. But, despite the speculation and her unfollowing, it looks like the couple is still going strong. On Valentine’s Day, Pardi took to Instagram to share a photo of his heart-shaped shot with a mystery woman.

While the only thing showing in the photo is the woman’s hand, all signs–especially the nails–point to his Valentine’s date being Megan.

All in all, it looks like our girl is doing just fine in her time away from the spotlight.