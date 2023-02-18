Bossip Video

The drama between Love Is Blind stars Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is still unfolding, especially following the recent After the Altar special.

On Thursday, February 16, the Pilates instructor stopped by Bachelor album Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast, where she shared shocking new details of her off-screen relationship with SK. While fans already knew about his alleged infidelity, as Raven explains, things were even more egregious behind the scenes.

Raven and SK broke up on the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind, which taped in June 2021. They ended up getting back together before their relationship blew up last Thanksgiving, when two women came forward claiming to have relationships with SK.

According to Ross, SK claimed he only met the first woman in person once, but admitted the second woman was an ex-girlfriend who he was allegedly planning trips with during their second engagement.

“I think a lot of women go through this,” Raven said on Viall Files. “I was so confused because my intention and my actions were so aligned with how I felt. I was all in — I want to marry this person, I’m so loyal, I want to serve him, I want to make sure he’s comfortable in a safe space and that we’re in a great partnership together. I thought he was on the same page as me. … I was thinking one thing but then something else was before my eyes and it would make me so confused.”

As SK publicly denied cheating on Raven in November 2022, Raven claims he hired a lawyer to fight the accusations.

“While we’re going through this, there was so much manipulation and gaslighting. He really was just worried about saving his career and his face,” she said. “And he wanted to get lawyers involved too, like, make these claims go away so it wouldn’t look bad for him. I was there at home listening to him on the phone with lawyers all day every day. He was like, ‘This is for my career.’ That’s literally what he said all the time.” She continued, “The hardest part of this was how he responded to all of it. Basically, by the end of it, I kept saying, ‘What do you want me to do? I want to help you, I love you, but what do you want me to do?’ And basically, his answer was for me to say that we weren’t dating the whole time. And that was just the most horrible thing.”