Chris Brown has been in the headlines all week, and now, he’s being accused of colorism (again) while on tour in the UK.

Over the weekend a group of Black women took to TikTok to release their frustrations towards Chris Brown after being denied access to the VIP section of a club in London.

The first woman took to TikTok and said, “We were supposed to go see Chris Brown and there were thousands of girls lining up there. Thousands of girls, and they were not getting in. And we were supposed to be on the VIP guest list.”

The second woman followed up saying, “They forgot to tell us that Black girls ain’t allowed.” The first woman jumped back in and said, “They said, ‘No Black girls allowed. No Black girls allowed. No Black girls allowed.”

More women hopped in the video saying the following;

“They were initially handpicking these white girls.” “I’m not lying, London you are shaking my life.” “Chris Brown. What happened to Chris Brown, man? It’s not Chris Brown, it’s Chris Black. What the f**k do you mean?” “F**k you man.” “Guys, they’re only letting white tings in. I’m not racist but…”

One of Chris Brown’s dancers, who goes by the user name @DamnDella commented on the post and said “😂has nothing to do with chris.” Another person in his camp commented on the post and said “BIG CAP!!! Walked right to the section. A lot of beautiful black women with us.”

Of course, users on Twitter criticized the singer and pulled up old recipients of Black women calling Chris Brown out on colorism.

Last year TikToker @ashlyepic shared a video lip-synching the lyrics “Baby it’s alright” in response to what was written over her clip, which was:

“When Bhris Breezy told me I was too dark to get into his party.”

Another TikTok user from May 2021 also posted a video stating similar accusations about the singer. According to her account, as she stood in line with her two light-skinned friends and one white friend to get into an event of Brown’s, the singer let her friends in before repeatedly telling her “no darkies” and having her removed from the property.

Chris Brown never spoke out about these past allegations but he used Instagram and Twitter to address yesterday’s colorism claims.

He posted a video on his IG story of him and others in the section at the club and plenty of black women could be seen sharing the same section with him.

“STOP IT! I have Black queens all around me. THOP REACHINNNNNG,” wrote the singer.

He also posted a new video made by the London TikToker who clarified the situation and placed the blame on the club owners and promoters instead of Chris Brown.

“That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown, like nothing to do with Chris Brown,” she said. “The only reason why his name was mention because we were going to a club that he was hosting that’s the only reason Chris Brown was mentioned.”

Do you believe the allegations are true? Let us know your thoughts below!