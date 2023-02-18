Bossip Video

As we predicted Blueface, his mom and Wack10 definitely had something to say to Chris Brown after being pulled into his situation.

For reference Chlöe and Chris Brown faced backlash for their upcoming collaboration and plenty of fans had something to say about it. Chris Brow of course took to social media to relay his thoughts and get things off his chest.

While venting, he had this to say;

“You weird ass n***as are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front of the world,” he wrote. “But that’s okay? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick disrespectfully.”

Well this statement didn’t sit well with Blueface and he took to Instagram to let it be known.

“I understand your frustration, fool. For me being in a situation—I’m not even going to trip on you ‘cause the message you trying to send is way off. I get it. The bitch hit me, it’s funny, I hit her back. … I totally get it. That would be the most irritating thing ever. But you gotta play the cards that you was dealt. You on some, ‘But they did it too. Why aren’t you guys telling them anything?’ It’s like bro, don’t worry about that. … You gotta stand on it, cuz.”

However, Blueface didn’t seem too upset about the statement and made a joke out of it by taking to his Instagram story to post a meme of 50 Cent as his initial reaction to Breezy discussing his relationship with Chrisean.

Shortly after the meme he posted on his story in a separate post, “The truth could never be a diss I fw @chrisbrownofficial cuz he’s just as player as me. It’s all love but I got hit with a stray this morning.”

As for Blueface’s mom she posted a video and said, “Chris Brown should’ve kept it to them white folks! You done threw the colored folks under the bus boy what you doing over there? Do you need your mama to talk to you?” She also finished by saying, “Chris Brown didn’t set a great example for Blueface as a child and he should be ashamed.”

Chris Brown’s respond to Blueface’s mom was simply, “Yeah aight.”

Wack100 also had a few words for the “No Guidance” singer writing on his IG, “Didn’t know she was yours. Wasn’t his fault, nothing a lil [vinegar] can’t fix.”

Not quite sure how Wack100 got in the conversation but Chris Brown did not respond to his comment.

Kiely however did respond to the shade Chris Brown threw her way all day yesterday and took to Twitter to laugh at how pressed she felt Breezy was.

Since releasing her thoughts on Twitter Chris Brown has not responded and from the looks of it he probably won’t. Chris Brown is currently in the UK on his sold out Under The Influence Tour. The upcoming collaboration with Chlöe and Chris Brown is set to be featured on her debut album In Pieces.