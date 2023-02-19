Bossip Video

A grand jury has indicted Alvin Kamara over a violent altercation during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend that left a man bloody and beaten.

The New Orleans Saints baller isn’t known for being in legal trouble, so when he was arrested last year it came as a surprise to many. In February, Las Vegas Police responded to a club where they found a man badly beaten and Kamara was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and held on a $5000 bond. Police asked for anyone with information to come forward and in the months that passed, the case seemingly went away. That is, until now.

According to 8 News Now, the situation is far from over as a grand jury indicted Kamara and three others for the violent nightclub attack. Shockingly Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons was also named in the indictment. Two other men Christopher Young and Percy Harris were also indicted.

“While Darnell Greene was on the floor of a narrow hallway, Alvin Kamara continued to strike and/or punch Darnell Greene with his right hand while Percy Harris joined his co-defendants by kicking and/or stomping about the head, neck, and upper torso area, after briefly attempting to pull their co-defendants off of Darnell Greene, Christopher Lammons re-engaged by stomping and/or kicking Darnell Greene about the body and Darrin Young joined in by delivering at least one kick and/or stomp to the lower body of Darnell Greene.”

All four were charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm according to documents. The victim alleges this all started because he tried to enter an elevator with the men before Kamara used his hand to stop him. Once he pushed the NFLer’s hand off of him, the victim says the fighting ensued.

The victim has filed a civil suit in Louisiana asking for $10M in damages but Kamara’s maintaining his innocence.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” Kamara’s attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld wrote in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.