Chlöe Bailey made headlines this week for not only her upcoming collaboration with Chris Brown but also for her All Star Weekend look that had fan accusing her of photoshop.

Chlöe Bailey performed at an event during All Star Weekend and decided to post pictures and videos from that night. “Put me on the team coach. #AllStar,” she wrote in the caption.

First thing fans noticed from the pictures were her abdominal section and questioned whether the photos were real or photoshopped. One user wrote, “Is this real or photoshop?” While another user bluntly commented, “I love you girl, but the photoshop is too much here. Your body is amazing without it. This doesn’t look real.”

Fans of Chlöe know that she does work out to stay in shape and isn’t afraid to embrace her natural curves. She often times is being praised for her natural body and physique.

Instead of lashing out to the negatives comments Chlöe kindly responded by saying, “I love you too. It’s the combo of a corset, latex, and the lower angle. I love my body when I have extra weight on me. I love my body when I get snatched because I’m dancing a lot.”

She continued, “Y’know I love editing but I’ve been working hard on my body, I take that as a compliment, thank you.”

Yesterday after hitting the gym, Chlöe posted to her IG story a video of her showing off her natural body and toned abs. She commented, “Kiss my no make up, no extensions, sweaty and unedited 🍑 respectfully.”

I know that’s rightChlöe! After years of consistent work out habits I’d speak up for myself too!

Chlöe’s upcoming collaboration with Chris Brown is set to be featured on her debut album In Pieces and drops on February 24th. Will you be listening? Let us know below!