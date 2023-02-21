Bossip Video

The process of seeking and achieving justice isn’t uniform. Sometimes, justice is swift, and many other times justice is long, drawn-out, prolonged, delayed, or denied outright. We really hope that this is the former as opposed to the latter.

Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico while on vacation with a group of “friends”. The circumstances of her death should be the Merriam-Webster definition of “shady”. There are wildly conflicting reports about what actually happened to Shanquella that range from “she was drunk and died of alcohol poisoning” to the official autopsy that shows that she died from severe neck and spinal injuries”. BOSSIP has reported extensively about this case and we highly suggest that you read all of our posts to fully understand this sad situation.

To this point, very little has been done to secure the aforementioned justice that Shanquella’s family and friends so desperately need so that they can begin to heal from this nightmare. Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of the women who was in Cabo with Shanquella but she has not been named publicly and the United States has not had her extradited to Mexico to answer the charges.

“We reached out to the community and sent emails out asking the community and the nation to join us in writing letters to Mexico to try more pressure on them in getting justice for not only Shanquella Robinson, but her family, so they can begin the healing process,” said Mario Black, with the Million Man March of Charlotte and Salisbury.

Frustration with this tedious process has led the family and community organizers in Charlotte, North Carolina to exhaust all efforts to move things along. According to Yahoo! News, a large group of people marched from Little Rock AME Zion Church to a local post office to mail 1,000 pink letters to Mexico urging the government to take more action.

“Every time they see a pink envelope, they’re going to know we’re trying to put pressure on them to execute a warrant … to lock up these individuals,” Civil Rights Activist John Barnett said.

As always, BOSSIP will be keeping you abreast of any updates that come from this story.