Bossip Video

Another day, another sad, tragic and infuriating story about a Black woman dying and “no one” knowing what happened.

Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico. Now, her family is demanding answers, but they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities and the group of “friends” she traveled with to celebrate one of their birthdays.

“She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, ‘OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow.’ I never talked to my child again. She never made it back home,” Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News.

The mourning mom said she later got a frantic call from Robinson’s friends, but after contacting the FBI and Mexican authorities, the mother and the family found out something shocking.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” she said. “They couldn’t get a pulse,” she continued. “Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.” “When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra said. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Salamondra says the entire group returned from Mexico, leaving her daughter’s body there. Nearly two weeks and $6,000 later, her body is back home, but answers have been hard to come by.

“I know that’s not going to bring my child back, but I want something done about it,” she said.

Queen City News also reportedly obtained Robinson’s death certificate, which lists her cause of death as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.

Still, U.S. State Department officials in Mexico said initially that a police investigation turned up no signs of foul play, according to the U.S. Sun.

In fact, Fox 8 noted that the “section where police could have noted any sign of intoxication says, ‘person found unconscious in her living room.’” (It’s really starting to give Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls-style negligence and indifference.)

“They didn’t call us until the very last minute, and then on top of that, they said the maid found her,” Salamondra said of the call she received from others on the Cabo trip.

From Fox 8:

The group stayed at Villa Linda 32, a property listed on cabovillas.com. A rep with the company says the group called the concierge for help Saturday afternoon. The concierge called a doctor who gave CPR. Robinson died at 3 p.m., an estimated 15 minutes after her injury.

Meanwhile, there’s a video circulating on social media that purports to show Robinson being violently beaten by someone who presumably was part of the group trip, while another can be heard off-camera asking, “Quella, can you at least fight back?” (It’s unclear if the video had anything to do with her death, but it certainly is damning.)

Content warning: the video is graphic and disturbing.

Fox 8 adds that Queen City News obtained a list of the seven guests who signed into the villa and called the phone numbers they left with the company but some numbers weren’t valid; others went to voicemail.

Additionally, Robinson’s death certificate has a section that reads, “was it accidental or violent?”

“Yes” was typed into that section, so it’s unclear which one the authorities meant to select.

Bruh, WTF is going on here?

The Sun reported that an official with the State Department is helping Robinson’s family acquire Mexican authority reports. NewsOne reports that the family has also been recommended to hire a private investigator.

The family, for good reason, refuses to believe Shanquella Robinson’s death was just some freak accident, and they said they won’t rest until someone is arrested.

“She had a heart of gold,” Salamondra said of her daughter. She loved everybody, and pretty much everybody loved her.”

This is all so disturbing, we’ll keep you posted on further updates.