The folks at Cancel Culture Solutions International must have been on PTO last week.
CNN news anchor Don Lemon found himself in some very hot water last week and he wasn’t in a jacuzzi wearing a Speedo. No, Lemon got himself in trouble by insisting that a woman’s prime (according to Google) is in her 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s, after that, she’s a washed-up old hag who better watch her mouth. That’s much more aggressive than what he said, it but his words essentially meant just that.
According to TMZ, Lemon will not be fired and is set to return to air tomorrow morning on CNN This Morning. However, network brass has placed a condition on his employment. CEO Chris Licht is said to have had a “frank and meaningful conversation” with Lemon about how out of pocket he was and how he’s rubbed a great many of CNN staffers the wrong way.
Licht says that Lemon has agreed to undergo formal counseling…whatever that means.
Licht continued, “It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to ‘CNN This Morning’ on Wednesday.”
Word is also that Donnie-boy hasn’t exactly been thrilled with his employer and may end up waving the white flag sometime after this debacle has again cost him major cultural credibility as an anchor. We shall see…
